Meet the world’s first AI-driven autonomous underwater vehicle [video]

Offshore wind technology company Beam has deployed the world’s first AI-driven autonomous underwater vehicle (AUV) – a breakthrough in offshore wind inspections.

The cutting-edge tech was put to the test at Seagreen, Scotland’s largest offshore site, which is a joint project between SSE Renewables, TotalEnergies, and PTTEP.

This new AI-driven autonomous underwater vehicle is a game changer for how underwater inspections are done, as it makes them faster and more affordable. The system is fully autonomous, meaning it can perform detailed inspections without any human involvement and send data directly back to shore.

Why this matters

Traditionally, inspections at offshore wind farms have been time-consuming, manual operations. Beam’s AI-driven AUV can handle these tasks on its own, cutting inspection times by up to 50%. That means lower costs and fewer people needed offshore. Plus, the vehicle’s advanced tech gathers better data, including 3D models, so teams can make more informed decisions about asset maintenance.

The Aberdeen, Scotland-headquartered Beam is planning to expand this technology across its entire fleet over the next few years, with full deployment expected by 2026.

“We’re thrilled to have rolled out the world’s first AI-driven underwater vehicle,” said Beam’s CEO Brian Allen. “This tech is going to reshape how we maintain and inspect offshore wind farms by cutting down both costs and time. This success wouldn’t be possible without forward-thinking partners like SSE Renewables.”

Seagreen wind farm: A testing ground for new tech

Seagreen, at 58.6 meters (192 feet) and online since late 2023, is the deepest fixed-bottom offshore wind farm in the world. Beam’s autonomous vehicle has already provided crucial data from the site, including insights on marine growth and erosion, which will help ensure the long-term reliability of the wind farm.

Matthew Henderson from SSE Renewables emphasized the safety and efficiency gains: “Beam’s technology allows us to reduce the number of people we send offshore, speed up inspections, and get high-quality data that’s critical as we push into deeper waters.”

What’s next for the AI-driven autonomous underwater vehicle?

Beam’s AI-powered inspection tech is set to be rolled out across its fleet in 2025 and 2026. The company hopes this innovation will play a key role in making offshore wind operations more efficient and cost-effective, supporting the global shift toward clean energy.

Check out the video below to learn more about the AI-powered AUV:

