Europe’s first AWD electric pickup is here: It’s from China and it gets +250 miles range

Chinese automaker Maxus launched Europe’s first AWD electric pickup, beating Toyota, Ford, and several others to the market. The new Maxus eTerron 9 is slightly larger than a Ford Ranger and has up to 267 miles (430 km) range.

Maxus, initially under British van maker LDV Group, was bought out by China’s SAIC Motor in 2010.

The Chinese brand launched the new eTerron 9 EV pickup at the IAA Hanover Auto Show in Germany this week. It follows the Maxus T90EV, the UK’s first electric pickup that was only offered in RWD.

Powered by two electric motors (125 kW/170 hp front and 200 kW/272 hp rear), Maxus’ new eTerron 9 packs a combined output of 325 kW (442 hp). It can also tow up to 7,700 lbs with nearly 1,400 lb (620 kg) max payload.

With a 102 kWh LFP battery, the Maxus eTerron 9 is rated with up to 267 miles (430 km) WLTP driving range. It can also be charged (20% to 80%) in about 40 minutes with up to 115 kW at fast charging stations.

Maxus eTerron 9 AWD electric pickup (Source: Maxus)

Meet Europe’s first AWD electric pickup

An included All-Terrain System (ATS) unlocks six driving modes: Normal, Mud, Sand, and others to fine-tune your drive.

Maxus said an optimized venting system and battery design improves range by 18% in cold weather compared to other EVs on the market.

Maxus eTerron 9 AWD electric pickup (Source: Maxus)

The electric pickup also features bi-directional charging to power work sites, camping equipment, tools, or other external electronics.

At 5.5 meters (18 ft) long, the Maxus eTerron 9 is slightly bigger than Ford’s Ranger, which is 5.37 meters long.

Maxus eTerron 9 AWD electric pickup interior (Source: Maxus)

Maxus will open orders for Europe’s first AWD electric pickup in October. Deliveries are scheduled to begin in January 2025.

Although prices have yet to be announced, the new model is expected to sit above the T90EV, which starts at £49,950 ($66,300) in the UK before VAT. Maxus said more details will be revealed shortly.

Source: Top Gear, Maxus