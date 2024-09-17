GM’s top-selling EV in China is getting an update leaked images reveal

New Wuling Hongguang Mini EV (Source: China's MIIT)

GM’s joint venture SAIC-GM-Wuling (SGMW) is launching an updated Wuling Hongguang Mini EV in China. Once the best-selling EV in China, with starting prices around $4,000, sales of the mini EV have slipped as new competition enters the market. The company hopes an updated model can help turn things around.

After hitting the market in 2020, the Wuling Mini EV quickly climbed the sales charts in China. In 2021, the electric mini car topped Tesla’s Model Y to become the top-selling EV in China.

Despite its extremely small size at just 2,918 mm long, 1493 mm wide, and 1,621 mm tall, starting at just $4,000 (28,800 yuan), the mini EV was hard to pass up.

However, that was over three years ago, and China’s auto market is moving quickly. New competition has led to aggressive EV price cuts from market leaders like BYD, making it hard for foreign automakers to keep up.

It looks like GM’s SGMW has a plan to revamp sales. The new Wuling Hongguang Mini EV was leaked by China’s Ministry of Industry and Information Technology latest release.

GM’s top-selling EV in China is due for an upgrade

The data reveals the new model is slightly bigger at 3,256 mm long, 1,510 mm wide, and 1,578 mm tall.

You will also notice the Mini EV is getting a facelift. The new exterior design is an improvement with a slightly less boxy, more modern shape.

According to the regulatory filing, the mini EV will be powered by a single rear electric motor and lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery.

Although prices are yet to be revealed, the current model starts at about $4,600 (32,800 yuan). With discounts, prices can fall as low as $3,500 (25,000 yuan). The new model is expected to launch with similar ultra-low prices.

Sales of the mini electric car have fallen from nearly 395,500 in 2021 to about 405,000 in 2022, and last year, only 237,863 Wuling Hongguang Mini EVs were sold. GM’s joint venture hopes an updated version of its top-selling EV can help charge up sales in China.

