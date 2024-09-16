CATL launches ultra-high-energy-density EV bus battery that lasts nearly 1 million miles

CATL launched its newest battery, the Tianxing Bus version, opening a new era for buses. With “the highest energy density in the bus industry,” CATL claims its new EV battery can last 15 years and 1.5 million kilometers (932,000 miles).

The world’s largest EV battery maker is not slowing down. Over the weekend, CATL released its new “tailor-made” battery for the bus industry.

CATL said it improved the energy density by 22% compared to the previous generation. With 175 Wh/kg, CATL claims its new Tianxing Bus battery leads the industry.

The new Tianxing battery is designed specifically for buses and can last up to 1.5 million km (932,000 miles) and 15 years. CATL also said it has an “ultra-long warranty” of ten years or 1 million km (621,400 miles).

CATL already has 13 companies waiting for the new battery, which will enter mass production soon. According to CATL, it will power 80 electric buses.

Hao Huan, CTO of CATL’s domestic passenger division, said the new electric bus battery “pays tribute to the 10 years of vigorous development of China’s commercial vehicle market.”

The new battery is the latest from CATL’s Tianxing (Tectrans) commercial brand. In July, CATL launched the new series with its first Tianxing-L battery designed for light commercial vehicles.

After dominating the passenger EV segment, CATL is looking to new segments to boost growth. Its new target is commercial vehicles.

Top EV battery suppliers through August 2024 (Source: SNE Research/ CATL)

According to the latest SNE Research data, CATL accounted for 31.6% of global EV battery sales in the second quarter. China’s BYD was second with 14.7% of global battery sales. As of August 2024, CATL held a 37.6% share of the global EV battery market

According to a recent report, CATL is adding two more factories to its six already planned globally. CATL is planning new factories in Germany, Thailand, Hungary, Indonesia, and two in the US (Ford and Tesla).

A third in the US could be possible with GM considering building a plant with Japan’s TDK that would license tech from CATL for LFP batteries.

Source: CnEVPost, CATL