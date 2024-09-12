 Skip to main content

BYD gets the green light for EV plant in Turkey despite ‘risks’ overseas

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Sep 12 2024 - 9:04 am PT
1 Comment
BYD-Turkey-EV-plant

China’s largest EV maker, BYD, is charging ahead with its plans to open a new plant in Turkey. BYD’s EV plant in Turkey will continue despite China’s recent warning of the risks of investing overseas.

BYD to continue with Turkey EV plant investment

After signing a deal for a new EV plant in Turkey two months ago, BYD’s plans have not changed.

BYD is investing $1 billion in the country, creating 5,000 new jobs. The plant is expected to begin production by the end of 2026 with up to 150,000 annual production as BYD expands outside of China.

According to Turkish industry ministry sources on Thursday, BYD’s investment in Turkey will proceed without any issues.

The sources were referring to China’s recent warning about the risks of overseas investments. As reported by Reuters earlier today, China’s commerce ministry warned domestic automakers about pouring money into overseas plants.

In July, the ministry told automakers to avoid investing in India and “strongly advised” against committing resources to Russia and Turkey due to geopolitical risks.

BYD-Turkey-EV-plant
BYD store in Thailand (Source: BYD)

One of the sources said the ministry was more open to investments in Europe and Thailand. BYD opened its first plant in Thailand in July with EV sales expected to surge in the country over the next few years.

Domestic automakers like BYD are looking overseas to sustain growth and overcome China’s aggressive EV price war.

BYD-EV-plant-Turkey
BYD’s new EV plant in Thailand opened on July 4. 2024 (Source: BYD)

With the US and Europe imposing higher tariffs on EVs imported from China, Chinese automakers are investing in Thailand, Southeast Asia, and South America.

BYD is also reportedly waiting for the US election in November to announce its planned EV plant in Mexico.

BYD-Turkey-EV-plant
BYD Dolphin (left) and Atto 3 (right) Source: BYD

Despite intensifying competition, BYD sold a record number of vehicles in August, topping 1 million electric car sales well ahead of last year. After topping Honda and Nissan in Q2, BYD became the seventh-largest automaker globally. Can it climb even higher? BYD hopes local production can help ramp up overseas growth.

Source: Reuters

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

https://ad.doubleclick.net/ddm/clk/589873348;397915507;k
Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

BYD

BYD

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications