Check out Ferrari’s first EV spotted testing ahead its debut [Video]

The all-electric Ferrari we’ve been waiting for is almost here. Ferrari’s first EV was spotted out for testing near its Maranello factory in Italy. Check out the video below to get a closer look.

Although Ferrari has not officially revealed its first electric model, CEO Benedetto Vigna has given us some clues about what to expect.

According to Vigna, one thing is guaranteed: The electric Ferrari will be “a lot of fun” to drive, as you would expect from the luxury sports car maker.

“People buy a Ferrari because when they buy a Ferrari, they have a lot of fun,” Vigna boasted earlier this summer. Ferrari’s CEO confirmed the brand’s first EV will launch in 2025, promising it will be made “the right way.”

Vigna explained that you don’t buy a Ferrari for a single purpose; “It’s a combination of things.” These Ferrari-like elements, including unique sounds, will be a staple in its upcoming EV.

In June, a Reuters report claimed that the electric Ferrari would cost over $500,000. Vigna said the report was “a surprise” but didn’t deny (or confirm) the price.

Inside Ferrari’s new e-building (Source: Ferrari)

Ferrari’s first EV spotted testing ahead of its debut

Ahead of its official debut, Ferrari’s first EV was caught testing near its Maranello plant. The video from Acriore gives us our best look yet at the luxury electric model.

The vehicle is covered in camouflage and even has a fake exhaust, but the big yellow high-voltage sticker on the front and rear indicates it is electric.

Ferrari’s first EV testing in Italy (Source: Acriore/ YouTube)

As the vehicle passes, you can hear clear exhaust noises, suggesting Ferrari is working on its own noise-generating system. It could be something like Dodge’s Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust for the electric Charger.

Ferrari opened its new e-building this summer, where the electric model will be built. Vigna said the new factory will “light up Ferrari’s future.”

Inside Ferrari’s new e-building (Source: Ferrari)

The electric Ferrari is expected to debut later this year ahead of sales in 2026. Ferrari launched its first plug-in hybrid last year, the SF90 Stradale. By 2026, the Italian sports car maker aims for 60% of sales to be EV or PHEV.

Ferrari will also build batteries, electric motors, and inverters at its e-building. Word on the street is that the company is already working on its second EV. Stay tuned for more.