 Skip to main content

Volvo CE opens new facility to support production of electric wheel loaders

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Sep 8 2024 - 3:49 am PT
0 Comments
Volvo Opens New Facility for Electric Wheel Loaders

The construction industry’s shift takes another step forward as Volvo CE inaugurates a new, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility to support the production of electric wheel loaders at its plant in Arvika, Sweden.

The new facility is the latest expansion for the Arvika site, which already manufactures medium and large wheel loaders. The new facility measuring approx. 1,500 sq. m (over 16,000 sq. ft.), and was built in less than a year, following an investment of SEK 65 million ($6.3 million) in 2023.

The expansion is technically an after flow facility, where nearly finished loaders comes off the regular assembly line for completion and testing. This allows Volvo to free up areas inside its existing factory and more readily enable the production of electric wheel loaders alongside more conventional, ICE-powered units.

“This new facility is an inspiration for a future built on sustainable solutions,” explains Melker Jernberg, Head of Volvo CE. “We are proud to be at the forefront of industry change with large-scale investments, not just here in Arvika but around the globe, that support a transformation towards electrification. Together, we are moving closer towards fossil-free machines.”

Volvo is calling the new expansion a first step in electrification for the site, but notes that it’s part of a wider transformation strategy to reduce the company’s internal climate footprint by 350 tons of CO2 through a variety of emission reduction efforts already in progress.

“Action on climate change is nothing new to us here in Arvika, but it is incredibly exciting to see our vision come to life with these new facilities,” says Mikael Liljestrand, General Manager at Arvika. “We now have the framework in place to drive electrification and expand our growing global portfolio of electric wheel loaders. This will have a positive impact on our industry and society as a whole, but it is also a personal journey for each of us here in Arvika who are playing a significant role in building a more sustainable future.”

Electrek’s Take

Prince Carl Philip and Princess Sofia visit the new facility; via Volvo CE.

The improved Volvo production site was given the royal welcome with a visit by Prince Carl Philip, a member of the Swedish royal family, and Duke of Värmland, where the site is located – and remembering that Sweden still has a royal family always trips me out a bit.

That said, one of the biggest obstacles to broader fleet electrification remains availability of electrified assets. A fleet like PITT Ohio that wants to order 100 electric Volvo Trucks might have to wait eighteen months or more, when a comparable diesel order may take six months to fill. The same is true on the equipment side.

More production, and more availability, will mean more fleets giving electric solutions a shot – and that’s what we need.


SOURCE | IMAGES: Volvo CE, via Construction Equipment.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Electric Construction Equipment

Electric Construction Equipment
Volvo CE

Volvo CE

Author

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications