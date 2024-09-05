Oxford commercializes its 20% more powerful solar panels in the US

Photo: Oxford PV

University of Oxford spin-off Oxford PV has revealed a “world-first” commercial sale of its tandem solar panels that produce 20% more energy than standard silicon panels.

The 72-cell panels, comprised of Oxford PV’s proprietary perovskite-on-silicon solar cells, will be used in a utility-scale installation by an undisclosed US customer. The panels – which have a groundbreaking 24.5% module efficiency – reduce the levelized cost of electricity (LCOE) and use land more efficiently because they generate more electricity from the same area.

David Ward, CEO of Oxford PV, said, “The commercialization of this technology is a breakthrough for the energy industry … With more electricity generation from the same area, perovskite technology is now helping utilities speed up this transition by offering more energy at a lower cost.”

Oxford PV claims this to be the first commercial deployment of a perovskite tandem solar panel worldwide. As Electrek reported in June, the company achieved a solar panel efficiency world record of 26.9%.

The Yarnton, England-based solar technology developer produces its proprietary high-efficiency tandem solar cells at its Brandenburg an der Havel, Germany factory. It’s been developing and working to commercialize its technology since 2014.

Going forward, Oxford PV says it will allocate production at its Brandenburg and der Havel factory to more utility customers, specialty products, and pilot residential applications. It says it plans to scale production to a gigawatt scale at a future high-volume factory but doesn’t give a timeline.

