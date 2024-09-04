Subaru Solterra BEV sales are up 55% year-over-year

2024 Subaru Solterra; via Subaru.

Subaru’s sales of its BEV, the Solterra, are on the upswing, achieving its best August ever, up 55% year-over-year.

Best-ever August for Subaru Solterra sales

In August 2023, Subaru sold 915 Solterras, and in August 2024, it sold 1,417 of its BEV – a 55% increase.

Year-to-date, 8,063 Solterras have sold – that’s a nearly 74% jump over 2023, when 4,645 Solterras sold.

It’s probably not a coincidence that the Subaru Solterra was the most discounted car – including gas cars – in the US in August. The Solterra’s starting price last month was $46,340, and it sells for 12% off MSRP at $40,800. Leases start at $329 per month for 36 months and $0 down – one of the best lease deals (EV or gas) in the US.

Plus, the 2024 model got an upgrade from the previous year, with much faster charging and new features, and that’s also a draw.

Subaru’s PHEV, the Crosstrek, also saw a big year-over-year jump in sales – from 13,920 in August 2023 to 20,396 in August 2024 – a nearly 47% rise. Year-to-date, 115,214 Crosstreks have been sold, a 13.8% increase over last year.

Subaru EVs will adopt Tesla’s NACS ports in 2025, and current customers will get adapters to use the Tesla Supercharger network.

Electrek’s Take

Subaru still isn’t selling a huge number of Solterras, especially when compared to Crosstrek PHEV sales, but interest in the BEV is clearly growing. That 2024 upgrade definitely helped.

Solterra had a slow start, but its market performance is gaining momentum. Subaru’s strategy of leveraging its strong brand reputation and appealing to its loyal customer base appears to be paying off as more consumers make the transition to EVs.

You can use our CarsDirect link to find offers on the 2024 Subaru Solterra in your area.

