Geely introduces new low-cost Xingyuan EV to challenge BYD, offers ice cream for test drives

Volvo and Polestar owner Geely Auto unveiled the new Geome Xingyuan EV on Tuesday. With starting prices expected to be around $11,200 (80,000 yuan), the new Geely model will rival low-cost EVs like the BYD Dolphin. As part of a partnership with Haagen-Dazs, Geely looks to lure buyers by offering ice cream for test drives.

The new Geely model made its official debut on Tuesday in China. Geely revealed the Geome (Geometry) brand in 2019 with plans to launch ten EVs across different segments by 2025.

Although the brand launched independently as “Geometry,” Geely took control of it due to low sales. Geely hopes the new Xingyuan EV can help turn things around.

The Xingyuan EV features the brand’s new design theme. Its oval head and taillights complement the otherwise minimalist design, which Geely says is perfect for city travel.

As part of its partnership with Haagen-Dazs, the exterior color options are inspired by ice cream. The options include Vanilla Beige, Basil Green, Berry Powder, Milk White, Mousse Silver, Truffle Gray, and Sea Salt Blue.

At 4,135 mm long, 1,805 mm wide, and 1,570 mm tall, Geely’s new low-cost EV is roughly the size of BYD’s Dolphin (4,125 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,570 mm tall).

Geely Geome Xingyuan EV (Source: Geely)

Meet the new low-cost Geely Xingyuan EV

Inside, the Geome Xingyuan features a similar layout to the Dolphin, with a suspended infotainment system at the center and an added driver display loaded. The infotainment system is loaded with Flyme Auto OS to support gaming and other fun features.

With the second-row seats folded, the new EV offers up to 1,320 L of luggage space, edging out the Dolphin with up to 1,310 L. It also includes a 70 L frunk.

Geely Geome Xingyuan EV interior (Source: Geely)

Although Geely has yet to announce prices, the Xingyuan EV is expected to start at around $11,200 (80,000 yuan). If so, it would undercut the BYD Dolphin, which starts at $13,900 (99,800 yuan).

The new model will be available with 30.12 kWh or 40.16 kWh CATL-made battery options, with up to 192 miles (310 km) or 255 miles (410 km) CLTC range, respectively.

Geely Geome Xingyuan EV interior (Source: Geely)

Geely said the new low-cost EV will launch in Q3, which ends this month. According to CarNewsChina, starting prices are expected to be around $11,200 (80,000 yuan).

To lure in buyers, Geely is offering ice cream through its partnership with Haagen-Dazs to test drive the new low-cost EV.

Can the Geely Geome Xingyuan compete with BYD’s Dolphin? Dolphin sales were down 53% in August as new competition arrives. However, they were still up 22% from July.

Source: CarNewsChina, Geely