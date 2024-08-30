Munich is getting 14 of these 352-ton electric aircraft tractors from Goldhofer

Frequent visitors to Germany’s Munich Airport will be able to breathe a little bit easier soon, thanks to a new deal with the ground support experts at Goldhofer for 14 of its all-electric, 352 ton-rated PHOENIX E aircraft tractors.

You read that right: these electric aircraft tractors are rated to pull aircraft with a take-off weight of up to 352 tons at speeds up to 32 kph (approx. 20 mph). The Goldhofer packs more than enough power in its massive, 700 V lithium-ion battery packs, in other words, to rip the rear bumper off a Tesla Cybertruck and probably slow the rotation of the Earth if it could get enough traction. (That’s called “hyperbole” — Ed.)

The order was placed by EFM GmbH, a company that specializes in aircraft marshaling, de-icing, and air conditioning. And, in recent years, a company that’s become something of a pioneer in the field of zero-emission airport ground handling equipment (GHE).

“This latest investment in Goldhofer equipment is a further milestone for future-proof ground handling by EFM GmbH at Munich Airport,” says EFM’s Managing Director Jörg Abel. “As a pioneer in the field of zero-emission ground support, our goal is to make ground support fit for a sustainable future. Goldhofer’s PHOENIX E tractors make a valuable contribution to our endeavor and will help us achieve our vision of a green future.”

With a team of over 150 operative employees, EFM currently moves some 200,000 aircraft and performs up to 15,000 de-icing operations each year. Its 14 PHOENIX E tractors are expected to be delivered and in operation by 2028.

Electrek’s Take

Image via Goldhofer.

With the short distances driven at limited speeds under extreme loads, GHE at airports present a nearly ideal use case for battery-electric vehicles. That’s a good thing, too — as demand for on-road fossil fuels drops, airports and airlines – historically responsible for about 4% Earth’s global warming – are becoming a bigger and bigger slice of a rapidly shrinking pie when it comes to fossil fuel emissions.

SOURCE | IMAGES: Goldhofer, via Electrive.