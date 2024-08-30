 Skip to main content

Munich is getting 14 of these 352-ton electric aircraft tractors from Goldhofer

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Aug 30 2024 - 2:21 pm PT
0 Comments

Frequent visitors to Germany’s Munich Airport will be able to breathe a little bit easier soon, thanks to a new deal with the ground support experts at Goldhofer for 14 of its all-electric, 352 ton-rated PHOENIX E aircraft tractors.

You read that right: these electric aircraft tractors are rated to pull aircraft with a take-off weight of up to 352 tons at speeds up to 32 kph (approx. 20 mph). The Goldhofer packs more than enough power in its massive, 700 V lithium-ion battery packs, in other words, to rip the rear bumper off a Tesla Cybertruck and probably slow the rotation of the Earth if it could get enough traction. (That’s called “hyperbole” — Ed.)

The order was placed by EFM GmbH, a company that specializes in aircraft marshaling, de-icing, and air conditioning. And, in recent years, a company that’s become something of a pioneer in the field of zero-emission airport ground handling equipment (GHE).

“This latest investment in Goldhofer equipment is a further milestone for future-proof ground handling by EFM GmbH at Munich Airport,” says EFM’s Managing Director Jörg Abel. “As a pioneer in the field of zero-emission ground support, our goal is to make ground support fit for a sustainable future. Goldhofer’s PHOENIX E tractors make a valuable contribution to our endeavor and will help us achieve our vision of a green future.”

With a team of over 150 operative employees, EFM currently moves some 200,000 aircraft and performs up to 15,000 de-icing operations each year. Its 14 PHOENIX E tractors are expected to be delivered and in operation by 2028.

Electrek’s Take

Image via Goldhofer.

With the short distances driven at limited speeds under extreme loads, GHE at airports present a nearly ideal use case for battery-electric vehicles. That’s a good thing, too — as demand for on-road fossil fuels drops, airports and airlines – historically responsible for about 4% Earth’s global warming – are becoming a bigger and bigger slice of a rapidly shrinking pie when it comes to fossil fuel emissions.


SOURCE | IMAGES: Goldhofer, via Electrive.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Heavy Equipment

Heavy Equipment
aviation

aviation

Author

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications