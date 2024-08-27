 Skip to main content

Nissan’s Electric GT-R will be its first with solid-state batteries for over 1,000 kW of power

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 27 2024 - 1:48 pm PT
The legendary GT-R is going electric and will likely be Nissan’s first to use solid-state batteries. As the new tech develops, Nissan hinted that solid-state batteries could give the electric GT-R even more power.

We got our first look at the electric GT-R after Nissan unveiled the Hyper Force EV concept last October.

Nissan claimed the electric sports car is a “game-changing hyper EV” with over 1,000 kW (+1,300 horsepower) of power.

In comparison, Tesla’s most powerful Cybertruck, the Cyberbeast, can produce up to 845 hp (621 kW).

All that power comes from a new electric powertrain with all-solid-state batteries. Nissan also developed the exterior with its NISMO racing team for maximum aerodynamics. For better efficiency, you can see added elements like the two-tiered front lip and rear diffuser.

When asked about using solid-state batteries in its EVs, Nissan’s global vice president of product planning, Ivan Espinosa, told Autocar, “You can easily apply it to things like sports cars.”

He explained that solid-state batteries make sense for electric sports cars “because you can package as much energy in half the space.”

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida standing next to the Hyper Force EV concept (Source: Nissan)

Nissan hints electric GT-R first to use solid-state batteries

Espinosa hinted that the upcoming electric GT-R would be the perfect EV to debut the new solid-state batteries.

Although Nissan has yet to officially announce the electric sports car, the concept shows a blurred-out “GT-R” logo.

Nissan EV concepts at the Japan Mobility Show 2023 (Source: Nissan)

Nissan’s Hyper Force concept also includes its e-4ORCE AWD tech, which provides added control and handling on circuits and winding roads.

With Nissan retiring the R35 GT-R in the US after 17 years, will it introduce the electric GT-R we’ve been waiting for? Not anytime soon. Nissan aims to launch EVs with solid-state batteries by 2028.

Nissan Hyper Force EV concept (Source: Nissan)

I presume this is speculation. Nissan said Cars using SSB would release in 2028. There is still while to go to confirm what model that would be. I expect it to be expensive for sure. GT-R makes sense or release it under Infinity or EV specific new brand.

In April, Nissan showed off its all-solid-state EV battery pilot line, calling the tech game-changing.

With the potential to pack about twice the energy density of lithium-ion batteries, the new tech can add power while reducing charge times.

Nissan Hyper Force EV concept (Source: Nissan)

Espinosa said, “Initially, the cost might be high.” But he expects the costs to go down as the tech advances, adding, “Because it has greater density, you need less material per battery in order to deliver the same amount of power, so the overall cost should be competitive.”

Nissan plans to use all-solid-state batteries for in a wide range of vehicles incluing pickup trucks.

