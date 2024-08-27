The new 95th Anniversary Edition Bowlus electric RV will upgrade your next EV getaway

The iconic electric RV maker launched its newest model on Tuesday to celebrate its 95th Anniversary. The Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition Bowlus RV is designed to take your next EV getaway to the next level with unrivaled luxury and features.

Bowlus is known for pioneering the aluminum travel trailer. As the story goes, Bowlus was years ahead of Airstream’s famous “Silver Bullet,” blazing the path for the modern RV.

The company has continued its innovation streak, releasing new features and designs to enable longer adventures without leaving the comforts of your home.

Most recently, it became the first ultra-luxury electric RV maker in California. In 2016, Bowlus released the first lithium-powered RV that could power air conditioning.

Bowlus introduced its Volterra in 2022, deemed “the world’s first all-electric RV.” The ultra-luxury RV features 17 kWh of power, solar panels (480 watts) fitted on the top, a complete kitchen setup, Starlink Satellite, EV charging, and much more.

After the Volterra’s success, Bowlus announced plans to become the first RV manufacturer to go all-electric. Bowlus designs its RVs to make EV traveling easier with aerodynamic designs and helpful features.

Bowlus Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition RV (Source: Bowlus)

Bowlus unveils 95th Anniversary Edition RV for EV travel

Bowlus released its newest RV this week, the Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition. With 2025 marking 95 years in business, Bowlus launched the limited-time luxury RV.

“The Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition celebrates the incredible history of the Bowlus brand – both modern and vintage – including the first riveted aluminum RV,” CEO Geneva Long said.

Bowlus Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition RV Osprey Interior (Source: Bowlus)

Bowlus revived its Endless Highways model, which was in production from 2016 to 2021, to celebrate the milestone.

Options and packages offered include:

Off-Grid Power Packages: up to 17,000 Wh of LiFePO4 batteries and AeroSolar

up to 17,000 Wh of LiFePO4 batteries and AeroSolar Adventure Package : Includes a three-inch lift kit, all-terrain tires for off-road access, and a cargo lashing system.

: Includes a three-inch lift kit, all-terrain tires for off-road access, and a cargo lashing system. AeroMove: Enables self-propulsion and remote-controlled capabilities. It can climb steep slopes, turn 360 degrees, and maneuver into campsites, driveways, and parallel parking spaces.

Enables self-propulsion and remote-controlled capabilities. It can climb steep slopes, turn 360 degrees, and maneuver into campsites, driveways, and parallel parking spaces. Luxe Package: Includes added skylights, an all-wood interior, upgraded plush seating and flooring, water purification, HEPA filters, heated floors, continuous hot water, a backup camera, Starlink capabilities, tablet mounts, an indoor/outdoor table, and more.

Includes added skylights, an all-wood interior, upgraded plush seating and flooring, water purification, HEPA filters, heated floors, continuous hot water, a backup camera, Starlink capabilities, tablet mounts, an indoor/outdoor table, and more. Smart Television

Convection Oven Kitchen

The new RV features Bowlus’s signature screen door. The door takes over 100 hours to build, nearly double that of a traditional RV, and is available exclusively on the 95th Anniversary Edition.

Bowlus Endless Highways 95th Anniversary Edition RV Falcon interior (Source: Bowlus)

Each model is badged, numbered, and signed by Long. Bowlus said the new model is extremely limited to 25 “exquisite RVs.”

The Anniversary Edition model includes two special interior packages. The “Falcon” design includes walnut and holly marine floor with mahogany seating, while the “Osprey” interior features oak and ivory marine flooring with cream seating.

The 95th Anniversary Edition starts at $235,000 after tax credits and can be ordered on Bowlus website.

In the meantime, check out the Bowlus Rivet, launched in March. It has a yacht-quality battery and solar capabilities for “indefinite time” off-grid.