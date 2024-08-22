 Skip to main content

Tesla (TSLA) loses long-time finance leader, and one of only two women VPs

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Aug 22 2024 - 7:46 am PT
Tesla has lost one of its top long-time leaders in the financial department and one of only two female vice presidents.

Earlier this year, Tesla suffered a purge of talent, both intentionally and unintentionally. Elon Musk started several waves of layoffs that resulted in 15 to 20% of Tesla’s workforce exiting.

However, we also reported that employees left after the layoffs because company morale was hit.

A few months later, we learn of another executive leaving Tesla: Sreela Venkataratnam.

Venkataratnam joined Tesla more than a decade ago as a director of financial operations. She held several major roles in Tesla’s finance department, including as Vice President, Finance and Business Operations for the last 5 years.

She announced that she is leaving Tesla in a LinkedIn post:

I joined as Director of Finance Operations in early 2013, when Tesla was a company with less than $1B in yearly revenues, a market cap of ~$4B and less than 3000 cars delivered in a year. Leaving as a Vice President (one of only two women VPs in the company) with annual revenues soaring close to $100B, market cap to $700B (reaching $1T during the pandemic) and cars delivered in a year to more than 1.8 million, I am proud of how much we’ve achieved together.

Venkataratnam didn’t say where she was going other than taking a break:

As I take a break to spend quality time with family, reconnect with old friends, and focus on personal well-being, I am energized for what lies ahead. When the time is right, I am hopeful that I will be fortunate to find another incredible opportunity like Tesla, where I can drive impactful change and contribute to a meaningful mission with exceptional people.

Last year, Tesla also lost its Chief Financial Officer, Zachary Kirkhorn, who was replaced by then Chief Accounting Officer, Vaibhav Taneja.

