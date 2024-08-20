Sunrun now accounts for 1 in every 5 US rooftop solar systems

Photo: Sunrun

Sunrun (Nasdaq: RUN) announced today that it’s the first and only US storage + solar company to surpass 1 million customers.

That milestone firmly establishes Sunrun’s position as the largest developer of residential clean energy systems in the US. Sunrun now accounts for 1 in every 5 home solar systems installed in the country, providing benefits to 1 million families, or around 3 million people. (Disclosure: I have Sunrun rooftop solar on my house.)

This milestone comes after the company announced it set records for storage system installations.

Sunrun introduced rooftop solar as a subscription service in 2007, making home solar accessible without any upfront costs. In 2016, Sunrun introduced battery storage to its core offering. In 2023, the company pivoted to a storage-first strategy, enabling customers to optimize their solar energy use and secure backup power during increasing and prolonged outages.

The company has also added EV charging and launched the US’s first bidirectional power flow system for the Ford F-150 Lightning, and it’s the largest single-owner operator of home solar and storage virtual power plants.

Sunrun president and chief revenue officer Paul Dickson said, “As we deepen our storage-first approach and enhance the customer experience, we’ll introduce more technologies to our customers and build the largest network of smart, controllable, and distributed energy resources that utilities and grid operators will increasingly rely on.”

Since 2007, Sunrun home energy systems have generated more than 37 billion kilowatt hours of solar energy and saved customers approximately $1.3 billion in energy costs. Sunrun customers’ systems have helped avoid an estimated 18 million metric tons of carbon dioxide emissions – the equivalent of taking 4.3 million ICE vehicles off the roads or 48 gas-fired power plants offline for a year.

