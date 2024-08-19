 Skip to main content

1,000 hp McMurtry makes US debut, promptly sets records [video]

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Aug 19 2024
13 Comments
Insane hypercar absolutely sucks its way into the record books

The absolutely bonkers, 1,000 hp McMurtry Speirling fan car has crossed the Atlantic, and it’s doing the same thing here that it did in Europe: go scary fast and shatter hillclimb records.

The impossibly fast McMurtry Speirling electric fan car that wowed crowds at the Goodwood Festival of Speed two years ago has made a lot of progress since. For one, it’s gone from prototype to limited production – and, for another, it’s now shattered records on this side of the pond, racing at the third annual Reverse Corkscrew Hillclimb.

The McMurtry was so fast, in fact, that and its hot-shoe driver (ex-Formula 1 and IndyCar driver, Max Chilton) set not one, but two records.

Small, but mighty

McMurtry Speirling electric fan car next to its nearest rivals; by McMurtry, via New Atlas.

The Speirling fan car absolutely dominated Laguna Seca‘s previous long-layout record, blasting its way up Laguna Seca’s famous Corkscrew in 28.6 seconds. That run beat the previous record, set by an ICE-powered Lotus Type 77 Formula 1 car, by some six seconds.

The second record, set on the newly introduced introduced “short course,” was a 21.958-second run. For comparison, a million-dollar 2022 Ferrari SF90 (in blue, above) could only muster a 29.822. That’s nearly eight seconds slower than the little McMurtry.

Watch the 1,000 hp electric fan car suck its way to the top in the video, below (released a few days ago by McMurtry Automotive), then let us know what you think of this baby Batmobile’s mind warping run up the corkscrew in the comments.

Laguna Seca Reverse Corkscrew RECORD RUN

SOURCE | IMAGES: McMurtry Automotive, via New Atlas.

Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.

