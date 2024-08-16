 Skip to main content

Hyundai sweetens 2025 IONIQ 6 deal with $7,500 in Bonus Cash

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Aug 16 2024 - 10:19 am PT
Hyundai will launch the 2025 IONIQ 6 with a generous $7,500 Retail Bonus Cash offer. The deal is good on new IONIQ 6 purchases rather than a lease like previous offers.

Hyundai to launch 2025 IONIQ 6 with big cash offer

The IONIQ 6 is already getting a massive incentive for the 2025 model year. Hyundai’s electric fastback will hit the market with a $7,500 discount.

Hyundai informed dealers on Friday of the incentive. According to online auto research firm CarsDirect, all new Hyundai IONIQ 6 models will feature $7,500 in Retail Bonus Cash.

Unlike past deals, the offer is good when buying a new IONIQ 6 rather than just leasing. The discount helps Hyundai match rivals that qualify for the federal EV tax credit.

Although the 2025 IONIQ 6 is slightly more expensive than the 2024MY by about $250, the incentive will more than make up the difference. The 2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6 starts at $37,750. That’s for the SE Standard Range RWD model with up to 240 miles range.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6 (Source: Hyundai)

The longer-range 2025 IONIQ 6 SE RWD model starts at $42,700 with up to 342 miles range. For AWD, prices start at $46,200 with up to 320 hp and 316 miles range.

Other than adding a Heads Up Display to the Limited trim, the only other change for the 2025 model is that the Digital Green exterior color is no longer available. It was dropped from production in December.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6 Limited interior (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai is also offering low-interest financing during its Summer Savings Event. Available options include 3.99% APR on 48-month loans and 4.49% or 5.49% on 60 and 72-month options, respectively. However, these cannot be combined with the $7,500 Bonus Cash offer on the 2025 IONIQ 6.

There’s also a hidden Dealer Choice offer with $3,000 in Bonus Cash and 4.99% APR on 48-month loans.

2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6 trimStarting PriceRange
SE Standard Range RWD$37,750240 miles
SE RWD$42,700342 miles
SEL RWD$45,500291 miles
Limited RWD$51,000291 miles
SE Dual Motor AWD$46,200316 miles
SEL Dual Motor AWD$49,000316 miles
Limited Dual Motor AWD$54,500270 miles
2025 Hyundai IONIQ 6 prices and range by trim (*excluding $1,150 destination fee)

Hyundai is also offering big savings on its best-selling EV, the IONIQ 5. The 2024 Hyundai IONIQ 5 leases start at $199 per month for 24 months (SE trim) or 0% APR for 60 months on the SE Standard Range.

Ready to see why Hyundai’s EVs are taking over the US? You can use our links below to view offers on Hyundai’s IONIQ 6 and IONIQ 5 models in your area.

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

