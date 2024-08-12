BMW just added this cool new app feature to show how easy it is to drive an EV

The latest BMW App update includes a unique new electric vehicle analysis tool. Using real driving data, BMW’s new app feature shows how an EV would have performed on the same trip you took your gas-powered car.

BMW’s new app feature gives EV analysis for ICE drivers

BMW is constantly looking for ways to improve its app. Its latest update may include one of its best features so far.

The new electric vehicle analysis tool allows BMW drivers with a combustion engine to see how an EV would perform on the same trip. To use it, you can simply pick the BMW EV model you want to “test out” in the app.

After 200 trips, or about 1,250 miles (2,000 km), you can see how many trips you would have completed with the EV on a single charge.

BMW’s new feature is designed to show ICE drivers that EV range is more than enough for most drivers on their daily routes. Plus, the best part is that you wake up every day with a full charge if charging at home.

BMW’s new EV analysis app function (Source: BMW)

“Electric vehicles can already be incorporated perfectly into the daily routine of many customers – it’s just that the majority of them haven’t tried it yet,” BMW’s senior VP of sales steering and strategy, Dirk Wiedmann, explained.

The simulation draws from real-world data to provide the most accurate results. BMW plans to upgrade the feature over time with info on specific charging spots and charge times. It will also help you find nearby amenities like coffee shops or grocery stores.

BMW new app features for EVs (Source: BMW)

To use the EV analysis feature, you must drive a BMW combustion engine with its Operating System 7 or later.

Through BMW’s app update, EV drivers can now manage payments in the new Charging Wallet. Once a charging spot is selected, it will show the price and availability (similar to Tesla).

BMW’s new EV charging Wallet (Source: BMW)

BMW Group delivered over 190,000 electric vehicles in the first half of 2024, up 25% compared to last year. The BMW brand accounted for nearly 180,000 of them.

Electrek’s Take

BMW’s new feature will help gas-powered car drivers see how easy it would be to drive an EV. Some drivers who have not driven an EV assume it would not have enough range due to old, outdated models.

However, most modern EVs can drive over 300 miles on a single charge with fast charging in around 30 mins or less, which is more than enough for most drivers.

I drive my Tesla Model 3 all over the US. With Tesla’s navigation and Supercharger network, the vehicle basically drives itself to my next destination.

As BMW’s sales boss said, EVs can be “incorporated perfectly” into most drivers’ daily routines, but “The majority of them haven’t tried it yet.” BMW’s new app feature looks to change that.