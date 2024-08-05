Geely’s new all-electric Galaxy E5 SUV will hit the global market at a starting price below $16,000

Galaxy, a newer EV lineup under the Geely Auto umbrella, has launched its latest model, the E5. The new all-electric SUV was designed for overseas markets outside its native China and will have a starting price below $16,000.

Galaxy is a relatively unknown EV-centric marque Galaxy launched in February 2023 by its much more renowned parent company – Zhejiang Geely Holding Group (Geely). Galaxy’s initial rollout began with two plug-in hybrids – the L7 crossover and the L6 sedan. From its inception, however, debut, Galaxy started sharing details of a third model in the works – an all-electric sedan called the E8.

The E8 launched in China earlier this year after beginning pre-orders in mid-December, starting at RMB 188,000 ($26,400). In 2024, our eyes have been on Galaxy’s second all-electric model, the E5 SUV. Its first official images were revealed this past May as the Geely sub-brand prepared for its official launch in China.

Over the weekend, Galaxy held a launch event for the new E5, which, like its BEV sibling, arrives at an enticing price for consumers worldwide.

Galaxy E5 launches in five variants, starting at $15,400

Geely’s launch event for the Galaxy E5 took place over the weekend in Guiyang, in the Guizhou province in southwest China. At the event, the automaker shared details of its next all-electric model.

The SUV has launched in five available variants, each featuring the same single motor and powertrain technology. It offers 160 kW of peak power, 320 Nm of torque, and 0 to 100 km/h (0-62 mph) acceleration in 6.9 seconds.

Where the Galaxy E5’s variants vary is in battery capacity. The lower-end trims feature a 49.52 kWh pack, while a 60.22 kWh battery powers the top three trims. The E5 is unique because it is the first BEV to utilize Geely’s new Aegis Short Blade Battery technology, unveiled in late June.

These Lithium Iron Phosphate (LFP) cells have an energy density of 192 Wh/kg and a life expectancy of up to 3,500 charge cycles. During the debut, Geely said that battery lifespan is equivalent to driving 1 million kilometers (621K miles) with “little impact on range.” Here’s how the five Galaxy E5 variants compare side by side:

E5 Variant Battery Capacity Range (CLTC) Price Sailing Edition 49.42 kW/h 440km (273 miles) RMB 109,800 ($15,400) Discovery Edition 49.42 kW/h 440km (273 miles) RMB 119,800 ($16,800) Voyage Edition 60.22 kWh 530km (329 miles) RMB 125,800 ($17,645) Discovery+ Edition 60.22 kWh 530km (329 miles) RMB 135,800 ($19,050) Starship Edition 60.22 kWh 530km (329 miles) RMB 145,800 ($20,450) Source: Geely

The Galaxy E5 is available to pre-order now and will be available in left- and right-hand driving versions to suit the global market, although Geely has not shared specifics of where those markets will be yet. The new SUV is expected to be joined by two more PHEV models in Galaxy’s “L-Series” and a third all-electric model in the “E-Series” by 2025.