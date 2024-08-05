Forge Battery says its 21700 EV batteries fast charge in 10 minutes

Forge Battery is now shipping its prototype 21700 cylindrical Li-ion battery cells with a confirmed specific energy of 300 Wh/kg.

Forge Battery, a commercial lithium-ion battery production subsidiary of materials science company Forge Nano, is shipping its “Gen. 1.1 Supercell” to existing customers and potential partners. This move marks a significant milestone for Forge Battery as it enters the commercial battery market.

The 21700 battery offers higher energy density and capacity than the previous 18650 battery standard and provides longer EV driving ranges and improved efficiency. Its design also allows for more efficient cooling and packaging, leading to better performance and durability in EV applications.

Atomic Armor – an ultrathin nanocoating developed by Forge Nano – allows Forge Battery to produce first-gen high-energy cells with an expected energy density of 300 watt-hours of energy per kilogram. A higher specific energy means the EV can travel farther on a single charge without increasing the battery weight.

Forge Battery says thanks to Atomic Armor, its Gen 1.1 Supercell, comprised of a lithium nickel manganese cobalt oxide (NMC 811) cathode and silicon oxide (SiOx) graphite composite anode, can fast charge in 10 minutes without sacrificing battery life. The Gen. 1.1 Supercell has achieved both UN 38.3 and UL 1642 certifications, the highest safety standards for transportation.

Barbara Hughes, VP of energy storage at Forge Nano, asserted, “With higher silicon content in the anode and the ability to cycle at higher voltages, the Forge Battery Supercell is set to outcompete state-of-the-art Tier 1 suppliers globally.”

Forge Battery is set to deliver thousands of cells throughout the rest of 2024 to its current customers (they’re not yet named), who have confirmed off-take agreements amounting to multiple gigawatt-hours per year. Since announcing plans in November 2023 to build a gigafactory in Morrisville, North Carolina, the company says it’s received letters of intent totaling 24 GWh/year.

The Gen. 1.1 Supercell is designed for a range of EV applications, including electric trucks, off-highway vehicles, motorcycles, and aerospace and Department of Defense applications. Forge Battery expects the A-Sample cells to meet or surpass industry-standard lifetimes.

Looking ahead, Forge Battery plans to kick off commercial production at its North Carolina gigafactory in 2026. The cells comprise 90% US-supplied battery materials.

