Tesla Cybertruck becomes an EMS vehicle

An emergency medical service (EMS) provider in New Jersey has received a nice gift: a Tesla Cybertruck, which it turned into an emergency service vehicle.

Considering the Cybertruck currently starts at $100,000, we didn’t think it would find many buyers amongst government agencies and utility services.

However, we weren’t surprised to see the first Cybertruck police vehicle being used by the Dubai police, considering the department is known to use supercars as police vehicles.

We were more surprised to see the Irvine PD get a Cybertruck police vehicle last week.

After police vehicles, the Cybertruck is now being used as an emergency medical service (EMS) vehicle.

This Cybertruck has been spotted in South Jersey over the last few days (via Reddit):

The electric pickup truck appears to be operated by Hatzulas Nefashos Emergency Medical Services, a Jewish non-profit organization operating EMS vehicles in South Jersey.

As written on the Cybertruck, it was donated, which again makes sense considering the price of the truck.

The vehicle appears to have been modified with at least emergency lights.

Despite its relatively low volume and high price, the Cybertruck is already being used by two police departments and an EMS service.