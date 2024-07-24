 Skip to main content

Tesla Cybertruck police vehicle to get adopted by Irvine PD

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Jul 24 2024 - 10:23 am PT
The Irvine Police Department announced that it will get a Tesla Cybertruck police vehicle upfitted by Unplugged Performance.

Tesla vehicles have become popular with police departments around the world, but especially in the US.

They are finding out that for their use cases, Tesla vehicles, especially Model Y, fit their needs perfectly while drastically cutting down their fuel and maintenance costs, which add up with their high usage as patrol vehicles.

Unplugged Performance has emerged as the premier Tesla vehicle tuner. It is mainly for its performance and aerodynamic upgrades to Tesla vehicles, but more recently, the company launched its Up.Fit division to convert Tesla vehicles into police vehicles.

They primarily do Model Ys, but they have recently unveiled a Tesla Cybertruck police vehicle.

We noted that this was most likely for promotion more than anything. That’s considering the Cybertruck currently starts at $100,000 before any modification to become a police vehicle. It doesn’t make it a very financially reasonable patrol vehicle.

However, we have now seen Dubai Police buy one, although not from Up.Fit.

Now, the Irvine Police Department has announced that it is also getting a Cybertruck:

Based on the image, it looks like this one could be from UP’s Up.Fit.

Anyway, it will likely become the first Cybertruck police patrol vehicle in the US.

