Vermonters get up to $6K to swap flood-damaged cars for EVs

Photo: Vermont Agency of Transportation

Vermont is now offering its residents up to $6,000 in incentives to replace their flood-damaged, scrapped cars with EVs.

On July 16, 2024 – barely over a year after 2023’s devastating floods – Governor Phil Scott (R-VT) announced updated state BEV and PHEV incentive programs in response to flood damage caused by Hurricane Beryl. These incentives waive the usual age and drivability requirements and offer enhanced support specifically for flood victims.

“[M]y team [and I] are doing everything we can to give immediate relief to Vermonters as we continue to assess and respond to the needs,” Scott said.

Vermont’s EV incentives

For eligible Vermonters whose personal vehicles have been damaged by flooding and scrapped, the updated program offers up to $6,000 for new plug-in electric vehicles, up to $5,000 for scrapping a gas- or diesel-powered car for cleaner transportation options, and up to $5,000 for income-eligible Vermonters for a qualifying used high-efficiency vehicle.

Through Vermont’s Agency of Transportation, income-eligible individuals could receive up to $11,000 off the price of a new EV and up to $10,000 off a used EV. This includes various state programs combined with utilities’ rebates and federal tax credits.

Information on these incentives, including remaining funds and how to apply, is available on the Drive Electric Vermont website. Flood-impacted residents have until December 31 to take advantage of these enhanced incentives.

Electrek’s Take

As Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn emphasized in a statement, the program aims to restore infrastructure while acknowledging personal losses from the flooding. Enhanced incentives not only aid recovery but also push toward Vermont’s environmental goals by reducing greenhouse gas emissions. No state is immune to extreme weather caused by climate change, so all need to follow Vermont’s lead.

Read more: Vermont becomes the first US state to pass a law requiring Big Oil to pay for climate damage

