 Skip to main content

Olympic sprinters are using this electric go-kart to run even faster

Avatar for Micah Toll  | Jul 23 2024 - 11:08 pm PT
2 Comments

Many of us have heard of the supposed boogeyman of electric doping in the cycling world, where riders have sometimes been accused of electric ‘juicing’ by hiding electric motors in their bicycles. But what if I told you that electric motors could also help track runners go even faster? It’s true, but perhaps not how you expected.

Researchers at ETH Zurich have developed the Airshield, an electric go-kart-powered windscreen that helps runners train by allowing them to run even faster without air resistance.

The large acrylic windscreen rides on bicycle wheels and is towed by an electric go-kart that uses sensors to monitor the runner’s position. Those sensors help keep the windscreen perfectly positioned by accelerating the go-kart as the runner speeds up.

The go-kart operator focuses purely on steering inputs while the computer controls the accelerator pedal.

Take a look at the Airshield in action in the video below.

It might seem like a strange way to train, especially since these Olympic athletes won’t have the benefit of chasing a plastic bubble on competition day. But it’s a legitimate training method known as overspeed training that the researchers at ETH Zurich described as enabling athletes “to reach competition speeds during training that are otherwise only possible with an increased adrenaline level.”

We’ve seen plenty of electric go-karts before, and the proliferation of compact, powerful electric motors alongside small electronic speed controllers has enabled a boom in the electric go-kart industry. But this is likely the first time such a vehicle has been used in this application.

The lack of emissions from an electric go-kart and the ability to precisely control its speed with digital inputs lend themselves nicely to such an application, though. Perhaps this type of training with electric go-kart-pulled windscreens will become more common in the future.

Could you chase a quickly acceleration clear bubble down the track at top speed? Let’s hear your thoughts in the comment section below.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Micah Toll Micah Toll

Micah Toll is a personal electric vehicle enthusiast, battery nerd, and author of the Amazon #1 bestselling books DIY Lithium Batteries, DIY Solar Power, The Ultimate DIY Ebike Guide and The Electric Bike Manifesto.

The e-bikes that make up Micah’s current daily drivers are the $999 Lectric XP 2.0, the $1,095 Ride1Up Roadster V2, the $1,199 Rad Power Bikes RadMission, and the $3,299 Priority Current. But it’s a pretty evolving list these days.

You can send Micah tips at Micah@electrek.co, or find him on Twitter, Instagram, or TikTok.

Micah Toll's favorite gear

Lectric XP 3.0 e-bike sale

Best $999 electric bike ever!

Rad Power Bikes sales

Rad Power Bikes sales

Great e-bikes at great prices!

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications