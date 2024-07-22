Stage 1 of the Electrek American Solar Challenge complete; here are the results

Over the weekend, 16 teams that qualified from the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) departed from the Adventure Science Center in Nashville, TN, for an epic 8-day 1,550+ mile trek to Casper, WY, using nothing but energy from the sun.

Now, the solar vehicles have completed the first stage of the cross-country Electrek American Solar Challenge (ASC). Here are the results and how you can track the team’s locations in real time!

What is the American Solar Challenge?

Image via American Solar Challenge 2022

In case you missed it, the ASC is a biennial colligate competition in which teams from schools around the world design, build, and drive solar-powered vehicles across the United States. Teams competing in the 2024 event, title sponsored by Electrek, will travel through several different historic trails and sites, big cities, and across the plains, finishing at the National Historic Trails Interpretive Center in Casper, Wyoming.

The ASC and the FSGP are very similar when it comes to scoring. Both are primarily mileage-based competitions. Single-occupant vehicles (SOVs) will compete for the most miles driven. At the same time, Multi-Occupant Vehicles (MOVs) are scored using a hefty formula that includes person-miles driven, their practicality score, the amount of grid charging used, and whether they maintain the 35mph target average speed.

Like the FSGP, the American Solar Challenge is open to the public. At each of the ten stops along the route, solar cars will be held for at least 45 minutes before being released to continue on the drive or complete optional loops for extra miles. This allows spectators to view the innovative solar cars up close, meet the teams, and learn about the incredible engineering behind these vehicles.

Live tracker

As of writing, the solar cars have just kicked off Stage 2, leaving Edwardsville, IL, and are en route to the Missouri state capitol, Jefferson City. While the best time to see the vehicles is during checkpoints and stops, the official ASC website provides not only estimated times when vehicles will pass through cities in each state but also a live tracker!

Stage 1 results

Here are the results from Stage 1 of the Electrek American Solar Challenge! At this stage, the solar cars drove from Nashville, TN, to Edwardsville, IL, with a checkpoint stop in Paducah, KY. The following graphic details each team’s miles driven on the route and optional loops.

Congrats to the Prisum Solar Car from Iowa State and the University of Michigan Solar Car Team for taking first in their classes!

Image via American Solar Challenge

Stage 1 Single-Occupant Class Ranking:

Team Miles driven Penalties Avg. speed (mph) 1. Michigan 506.2 miles 7 33.07 mph 2. ETS 481 miles 3 30.37 mph 3. Illinois 420.6 miles 5 26.48 mph 4. Purdue 374.8 miles 2 21.61 mph 5. Illinois State 370.8 miles 6 24.22 mph 6. Florida 370.8 miles 6 22.7 mph 7. Texas A&M 199.9 miles 6 12.78 mph Each penalty is 1 mile subtracted from the total miles driven.

Stage 1 Multi-Occupant Class Ranking:

Team Miles driven Rank score Penalties Avg. speed (mph) Iowa State 356.8 miles 101.35 0 32.87 mph Poly Montreal 375.8 miles 86.46 1 32.64 mph App State 376.8 miles 69.58 20 32.4 mph MIT 325.8 0.05 51 24.76 mph Rank score = Person miles driven x Completion factor x Speed derating. Details here.

Note: MOV class rank does not factor in the amount of grid charging used or practicality scores. The final score at the end of the competition will include these two values.

Some images from the competition so far. You can find tons more on Flickr.

Featured images via ASC/Electrek/Cora Kennedy