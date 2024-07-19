 Skip to main content

Check out Hyundai’s new $23K Casper EV spotted out in the wild [Video]

Avatar for Peter Johnson  | Jul 19 2024 - 12:13 pm PT
2 Comments
Hyundai's-Casper-EV-spotted

As automakers race to launch affordable electric cars, Hyundai is ahead of the pack. Hyundai’s new Casper EV, starting at under $23,000 (31.5 million won) in Korea, was spotted driving out in public. With incentives, Hyundai says its new Casper EV can be bought for as little as $14,500 (20 million won). Check out Hyundai’s new low-cost EV in the video below.

Hyundai opened Casper EV pre-orders (called the Inster EV in Europe) last month, starting at $22,800 (31.5 million won).

Including government incentives and rebates, Hyundai expects the price of its base “Inspiration” model to fall to as low as $14,500 (20 million won).

“To truly popularize electric vehicles, we have prepared the Casper Electric with unrivaled product competitiveness and reasonable price,” a Hyundai spokesperson said. They added Hyundai’s new Casper EV will be “the most attractive choice” for many EV buyers.

Hyundai launched pre-orders for the base Inspiration model, which will be followed by premium and off-road versions.

The electric Casper has more trunk and second-row space than the gas-powered model, which also starts at around $15,000 in Korea.

Hyundai decked out the interior with a new dual 10.25″ infotainment and driver display screens. You will also notice exterior upgrades to distinguish the EV model, such as added pixel lights.

Hyundai's-Casper-EV-spotted
Hyundai Casper Electric (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s new $23K Casper EV spotted in public

Ahead of deliveries, Hyundai’s new Casper EV was spotted out in the wild driving on public roads. The latest video from ShortsCar gives us a better look at the new electric car.

You can immediately see the design upgrades, with modern headlights and a front bumper. As it switches lanes, you can see the new turn signal design. The rear also received an overhaul, with a new tail and brake light design.

Hyundai Casper EV spotted driving in public (Source: ShortsCar/ YouTube)

From what’s shown, the electric car appears agile and easy to maneuver. It’s hard to compare to other vehicles on the road, but at 3,825 mm long, the Casper Electric is even smaller than the Chevy Bolt EV (4,145 mm long).

Hyundai’s new low-cost Casper EV is rated with up to 196 miles (315 km) drivig range in Korea. In Europe, the Inster EV gets up to 221 miles (255 km) WLTP range.

Hyundai-Casper-EV-interior
Hyundai Casper Electric interior (Source: Hyundai)

The Casper EV can fast charge (10% to 80%) in 30 minutes and includes helpful features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) to power electronics.

Would you buy Hyundai’s new Casper EV (Inster) for under $25,000? Unfortunately, Hyundai’s low-cost electric car is not expected to arrive in the US. Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Hyundai

Hyundai

Author

Avatar for Peter Johnson Peter Johnson

Peter Johnson is covering the auto industry’s step-by-step transformation to electric vehicles. He is an experienced investor, financial writer, and EV enthusiast. His enthusiasm for electric vehicles, primarily Tesla, is a significant reason he pursued a career in investments. If he isn’t telling you about his latest 10K findings, you can find him enjoying the outdoors or exercising

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
You are subscribed to notifications