Check out Hyundai’s new $23K Casper EV spotted out in the wild [Video]

As automakers race to launch affordable electric cars, Hyundai is ahead of the pack. Hyundai’s new Casper EV, starting at under $23,000 (31.5 million won) in Korea, was spotted driving out in public. With incentives, Hyundai says its new Casper EV can be bought for as little as $14,500 (20 million won). Check out Hyundai’s new low-cost EV in the video below.

Hyundai opened Casper EV pre-orders (called the Inster EV in Europe) last month, starting at $22,800 (31.5 million won).

Including government incentives and rebates, Hyundai expects the price of its base “Inspiration” model to fall to as low as $14,500 (20 million won).

“To truly popularize electric vehicles, we have prepared the Casper Electric with unrivaled product competitiveness and reasonable price,” a Hyundai spokesperson said. They added Hyundai’s new Casper EV will be “the most attractive choice” for many EV buyers.

Hyundai launched pre-orders for the base Inspiration model, which will be followed by premium and off-road versions.

The electric Casper has more trunk and second-row space than the gas-powered model, which also starts at around $15,000 in Korea.

Hyundai decked out the interior with a new dual 10.25″ infotainment and driver display screens. You will also notice exterior upgrades to distinguish the EV model, such as added pixel lights.

Hyundai Casper Electric (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai’s new $23K Casper EV spotted in public

Ahead of deliveries, Hyundai’s new Casper EV was spotted out in the wild driving on public roads. The latest video from ShortsCar gives us a better look at the new electric car.

You can immediately see the design upgrades, with modern headlights and a front bumper. As it switches lanes, you can see the new turn signal design. The rear also received an overhaul, with a new tail and brake light design.

Hyundai Casper EV spotted driving in public (Source: ShortsCar/ YouTube)

From what’s shown, the electric car appears agile and easy to maneuver. It’s hard to compare to other vehicles on the road, but at 3,825 mm long, the Casper Electric is even smaller than the Chevy Bolt EV (4,145 mm long).

Hyundai’s new low-cost Casper EV is rated with up to 196 miles (315 km) drivig range in Korea. In Europe, the Inster EV gets up to 221 miles (255 km) WLTP range.

Hyundai Casper Electric interior (Source: Hyundai)

The Casper EV can fast charge (10% to 80%) in 30 minutes and includes helpful features like vehicle-to-load (V2L) to power electronics.

Would you buy Hyundai’s new Casper EV (Inster) for under $25,000? Unfortunately, Hyundai’s low-cost electric car is not expected to arrive in the US. Let us know what you think of it in the comments.