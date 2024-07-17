Prime Day Green Deals: EVs, power stations, tools, smart devices, appliances, more

Amazon Prime Day deals are officially rolling in! The two-day savings event has begun, bringing with it some of the absolute best Green Deals of the year – we’ve already seen numerous early deals having already dropped, while those same deals and new ones alike will continue pouring in over the next 48-hour period. We’ve got plenty of great opportunities to save big bucks on eco-friendly devices and equipment from your favorite brands, including EVs, power stations, electric tools, smart irrigation controllers, wood-burning grills and fire pits, and so much more. We’ve collected all these discounts together and curated this one-stop-shopping hub for you to peruse at your own convenience, which we will be updating regularly as new deals come in – but don’t dawdle too long, you’ll only have two days to take advantage of these offers!
Best Prime Day Green Deals
- Prime Day Green EV Deals
- Prime Day Green Power Station Deals
- Prime Day Green Lawncare/Gardencare Deals
- Prime Day Green Appliance Deals
- Prime Day Apple deals
- Prime Day Headphone deals
- Smart Home Prime Day Deals:
- General tech Prime Day deals
- Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech
- Prime Day PC gaming gear deals:
- Samsung Prime Day deals
- Google Prime Day deals
- OnePlus, Motorola, and more
- Prime Day smart TV deals
- Prime Day speaker deals
- Prime Day fashion deals
Prime Day Green EV Deals
- ENGWE’s Engine Pro e-bike now $600 off with 9to5Toys-exclusive deal for return $799 low
- Lectric’s Dog Days of Summer sale takes up to $308 off e-bike bundles with add-on choices, starting from $999
- MOD BIKES summer sale is taking up to $1,000 off e-bikes for all of July starting at $1,499
- MOD Easy 3 e-bike oozes the unique style of iconic motorcycles starting at $2,999 ($300 off), plus sidecar add-ons
- New MOD Black 3 e-bike comes upgraded with full suspension for all-terrain adventures at $2,999 low (Save $500)
- Rad Power extends sale taking up to $500 off e-bikes and up to 40% off accessories starting from $1,099
- Get a free extra battery and double your mileage with select Aventon e-bike purchases while supplies last!
- Hover-1’s Altai Pro R500/R750 e-bikes see up to 32% off early Prime Day discounts starting from $1,725
- Save $780 on Hiboy’s EX6 step-thru fat-tire e-bike at return $800 low, more EVs from $265
- Segway EVs are seeing up to 66% off discounts during Prime Day week starting from $126
Prime Day Green Power Station Deals
- Bluetti launches 3-part Prime Day sale taking up to 43% off power stations and bundles from $249
- Amazon offers limited-time deals on Bluetti power stations starting from $522 ahead of Prime Day
- EcoFlow launches new 4,096Wh DELTA Pro 3 power station at $3,199 (Save $500), plus bundle savings options
- EcoFlow’s DELTA Max power station comes with a smart extra battery for 4,032Wh capacity at return $989 low (Save $1,109)
- Save thousands on Jackery power stations and solar generator bundles with Prime Day savings starting from $90
- Jackery’s new Solar Generator 1000 Plus Roam Kit with mountable solar panels hits new $979 low (Reg. $1,399)
- Amazon cuts prices on Jackery power stations to new and return lows starting from $90 ahead of Prime Day
- ALLPOWERS Prime Day sale takes 50% off power stations, bundles, more from $79 – with extra ways to save
- Goal Zero’s 6,071Wh Yeti 6000X portable power station falls 50% to new limited-time $2,500 low
- Amazon Prime Day takes up to $700 off Segway’s Cube series power stations at new lows starting from $500
- Anker SOLIX power stations and bundles up to $2,699 off in Prime Day sales, starting from new $499 low
- Anker’s totable PowerCore Reserve 60,000mAh power station now at $105 in Prime Day sales (Reg. $150)
Prime Day Green Lawncare/Gardencare Deals
- Early Prime Day deals take $450 off Worx’s Landroid S 20V robotic lawn mower at new $550 low, more from $750
- Add more versatility to your lawncare with Worx’s Aerocart 8-in-1 yard cart at $179 in Prime Day deals
- Expand your tool shed with Greenworks’ 40V 16-inch cordless electric lawn mower at new $199 low ($100 off), more from $93
- Greenworks 40V 12-inch cordless compact chainsaw tackles storm debris at new $98 low (Save $82), more from $68
- Add some smart functionality to your backyard with Rachio’s smart hose timer at new $70 low (Reg. $100), more from $77
- Add Karcher’s 2,125 PSI Electric Pressure Washer to your repitoire at $100.50 (Best in years, 47% off)
- Summer Prime Day takes up to 40% off Husqvarna lawncare tools starting from $96
- EGO Power+ 56V 21-inch Select Cut self-propelled lawn mower at return $530 low ($169 off), more from $144
- Keep sprinklers on a tight schedule with the Eve Aqua smart water controller at new $80 low (Reg. $150)
- Segway Navimow robot lawn mowers now up to 32% off starting from $799 (Save up to $600)
- Greenworks’ 80V 26-inch cordless electric hedge trimmer hits new $165 low for today only (Reg. $250)
Prime Day Green Appliance Deals
- Save $260 on Anker’s EverFrost 40 portable electric cooler at new $589 low (Reg. $849), more from $499
- Save $1,000 on LG’s smart all-in-one electric washer and ventless dryer at $2,000, more from $300
- Enjoy smoky flavor as you save $300 on GE Profile’s smart indoor smoker back at its $699 all-time low
- Prepare campsite meals, tailgate treats, more with the Pit Boss table top pellet grill at $220 (Reg. $369)
- Solo Stove’s smokeless wood-burning fire pits and accessories are 30% off in Prime Day savings starting from $35
- Traeger’s electric pellet grills and smokers now 20% off in Prime Day deals starting from $360
- Aiper’s 2024 flagship Scuba S1 Pro cordless robot pool cleaner at new $855 low (Reg. $1,100), more from $100
- BISSELL’s Little Green multi-purpose portable spot and stain cleaner tackles wine, coffee, grease, more at new $82 low (Reg. $125)
- Huge Prime Day deal takes $120 off Ninja’s pro Woodfire 7-in-1 grill, smoker, and air fryer at $280
- NOCO’s popular Boost Plus 1000A car battery jump starter now $76 in Prime Day sales (Reg. $125)
- Cultivate your favorite veggies, herbs, or flowers with AeroGarden’s Harvest indoor hydroponic system at $80 (Save $34)
- AeroGarden’s upgraded Harvest 2.0 indoor hydroponic garden system hits new $50 low (Save $40)
Prime Day Apple deals
Amazon is already delivering some phenomenal price drops across Apple’s lineup of sought-after tech. From the latest M3 MacBook Air and M3 MacBook Pro models right though to the new M4 iPad Pro and a whole lot more. We will be updating this selection of deals every hour or so from now through July 17.
Mac deals
- Apple’s 13/15-inch M3 MacBook Air just hit its best prices ever from $899
- Apple’s 16-inch M3 Pro MacBook Pro models just dropped $500 folks
- Apple’s most affordable M3 MacBook Pro just dropped even lower, now back at $1,399 ($200 off)
- Apple’s M2 MacBook Air hits $799 Amazon all-time low in all colors
- Early Prime Day deal has Apple’s 24-inch M3 iMac starting from $1,150 in all colors
- Apple’s 16GB M2 Pro Mac mini just fell back to one of its best prices at $1,150 ($149 off), more from $690
iPad deals
- Apple iPad 10th Gen falls back to all-time low for Prime Day from $275!
- Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new Amazon low at $729
- Is the 13-inch 1TB M4 iPad Pro with nano-texture the nicest iPad on the planet? Now $155 off
- M4 iPad Pro Wi-Fi + Cell deals from $1,119, plus more from $928
- Apple’s most affordable 13-inch M2 iPad Air just hit a new Amazon all-time low at $739 (All colors)
- Apple iPad mini 6th gen from $380 (Reg. $499)
- Best Buy Black Friday in July sale now live! Up $600 off iPads
- Score the second-best price ever on Apple’s current iPad 10 from $319 shipped
AirPods deals
- Apple’s latest AirPods Pro 2 drop back to $169 low for Prime Day (Reg. $249)
- Apple AirPods 3rd Gen $120 (Reg. $169)
- Apple AirPods 2nd Gen $69 (Reg. $129)
- AirPods Max just hit the best price of all-time at $395 in all colors (Reg. $549)
Apple Watch deals
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 just hit all-time lows down at $700 for Prime Day (Reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Series 9 just hit the best price ever for Prime Day from $280 ($120 off)
Apple Accessories
- AirTags just fell to Amazon lows: Singles at $24, 4-pack for $75 (Under $19 ea.)
- Apple Pencil (USB-C) is the most affordable option starting at $61
- Apple Pencil Pro with Find My now down at $112 in open-box, or $119 new
Prime Day Headphone deals
- Beloved Sony WH-1000XM5 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones $300 ($98 off)
- Up to 50% off Beats for Prime Day: New Solo 4 Headphones hit $120 all-time low, more from $79
- Best price ever for AirPods Max at $398 ahead of Prime Day (Reg. $549)
- Sennheiser’s Momentum 4 ANC Wireless Headphones at $250 ($130 off)
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra ANC headphones hit $349 Amazon low (Reg. $429)
- New Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro at $200, or Galaxy Buds 2 Pro at the $120 Amazon low ($110 off)?
Smart Home Prime Day Deals:
- Eve smart home Prime Day deals now live from $28! Matter plugs, cameras, sensors, much more
- Eve’s fantastic portable smart Flare HomeKit lamp with Siri now down at $75 for Prime Day
- ecobee’s Siri Smart Thermostat Premium now at $210 Amazon low for Prime Day, more
- Govee’s new RGBIC Neon Rope Light 2 with Matter support starts from new $42 low, more from $11
- Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter, now $85 for Prime Day (Reg. $130)
General tech Prime Day deals
- Twelve South HiRise 3 Deluxe – the best MagSafe charging stand at $127.50
- Get ready for summer adventures with up to 34% off GoPro action cam from $200
- Satechi’s gorgeous $200 Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub sees Prime Day deal at $120 low, more up to 40% off
- Twelve South’s brilliant AirFly Duo/Pro in-flight AirPods adapters from $36
- Elevation Lab’s magnetic AirTag mounts drop 20% for Prime Day (As low as $7.50 a pop)
- Nomad sale now live up to 50% off! iPhone cases, Apple Watch bands, more from $20
- Govee’s 48-foot RGBIC outdoor string lights at $35 (Reg. $50)
- Thunderbolt 4 and USB 4 file transfers at 40Gb/s await with UGREEN’s M.2 NVMe enclosure at $74 low (43% off)
- Upgrade your workflow with WALI’s laptop and monitor desk mount at $33 (Save 28%)
- Don’t miss 50% off ORIA’s 51-in-1 electric precision screwdriver set at $19 (Amazon low)
- Belkin’s 15W 3-in-1 MagSafe charging stand is now $50 off at $100 ahead of Prime Day
- Journey Prime Day sale up to 40% off: MagSafe desk mat, Find My gear, cases, more
- PreSonus 4.5-inch Eris studio monitors at $400 all-time low for Prime Day ($200 off)
- Oura Ring Gen3 Horizon just fell to $296.50 low for Prime Day (Reg. $349)
- Anker’s all-new Prime 200W 6-port GaN Charging Station plunges to $56 (Reg. $80)
- Early Prime Day game deals now live! Pikmin 4, Zelda, Mario Maker 2, Pokémon, Kirby, and more
Prime Day deals on Amazon in-house tech
The Amazon gear Prime Day deals are now live with some insane price drops on its in-house tech. You’re looking at massive deals on its brand new All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker, alongside absolute steals on its Echo Buds starting from just $25. That’s on top of the Xbox-ready Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K models, Echo Show and Echo Pop speakers from just $18, and more.
- All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with display $45 (Reg. $80)
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $35 (Reg. $120)
- With wired charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds with noise cancellation $45 (Reg. $140)
- With wireless charging case
- Amazon Alexa Echo Buds $25 (Reg. $50)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K $25 (Reg. $50)
- With Xbox support
- Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max $35 (Reg. $50)
- With Xbox support
- Fire TV Stick Lite $15 (Reg. $30)
- Amazon Fire TV Stick $18 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon Fire TV Cube $100 (Reg. $140)
- All-new 2024 wireless Ring video Doorbell Pro sees first deal at $150 (Reg. $230)
- Echo Show 8 smart display with Matter/Thread hits $85 low (Reg. $150)
- Add Alexa to your car for $25 with this Early Prime Day deal on Echo Auto (55% off)
- Grab Amazon’s smart Echo Pop speaker down at just $18 (Reg. $40)
- Amazon’s eero Pro 6E Wi-Fi mesh system now starts at $160 (All-time low)
- Score the All-new Blink Mini 2 smart cam at just $20 (50% off)
- All-time low on Amazon’s Fire Max 11 tablet from $140 ($120 off)
- And even more…
Prime Day PC gaming gear deals:
- Score Razer’s new 2024 Blade gaming laptops up to $300 in savings
- Save up to 51% on Razer’s gaming and streaming gear for Prime Day from $49
- ASUS Chromebook Plus CX34 with a touchscreen at $349 ($150 off)
- Save $500 on Alienware’s Aurora R15 PC with Ryzen 7900X and RTX 4080 at $2,000 (All-time low)
- AMD’s Ryzen 9 7900X3D processor just hit the Amazon all-time low at $328 (45% off)
- Meta Quest 3 VR headset at $420 on Newegg (All-time low)
- Early Prime Day deal knocks Elgato’s Stream Deck MK.2 down to $119 ($31 off)
- Corsair’s K70 RGB Pro mechanical gaming keyboard at $100 on Amazon (All-time low)
- Save 46% on the wireless Glorious GMMK Numpad at $65 shipped today (All-time low)
- Samsung’s Odyssey G30A FHD 165Hz gaming monitor to new $130 low (Reg. $230)
- New ASUS ROG Strix G16 gaming laptop with Core i7 and RTX 4060 is $1,100 for Prime Day ($300 off)
Samsung Prime Day deals
Alongside pre-order deals on the new Samsung Galaxy gear, we are also already tracking some big-time offers on Samsung tablets as well as OnePlus handsets, the new Motorola flip phones and more.
- Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra hits Amazon all-time low for Prime Day from $975 ($370 off)
- Galaxy Watch 6 is now up to $180 off for Prime Day from just $160
- Samsung’s ultra-wideband Galaxy SmartTag 2 item trackers at $20 (33% off)
- Samsung’s 2024 Galaxy Tab S6 Lite with S Pen has now dropped to $250 ($80 off)
- Samsung’s ultra-affordable current-gen Galaxy Tab A9+ is now starting down at $170
- New Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 now live at up to $340 off
- How to get the best deal on Galaxy Watch Ultra and Galaxy Watch 7
- How to score the best deal on Galaxy Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro
- Spigen’s genuine leather Enzo band for your new Galaxy Watch 7 is now down at $50 shipped
Google Prime Day deals
- Google’s latest Pixel 8 Pro smartphone now $300 off for Prime Day with new Amazon low pricing from $699
- Google’s latest Pixel Buds Pro hit the best Amazon price of the year at $120 (Reg. $200)
- Google Pixel Watch 2 hits Prime Day all-time low at $270 shipped (Reg. $350), original model at $150
- Google’s Nest Thermostat with Matter, now $85 for Prime Day (Reg. $130)
OnePlus, Motorola, and more
- OnePlus Open foldable hits Amazon low for Prime Day, now $400 off + more from $350
- New 2024 OnePlus Buds 3 with noise cancellation still down at $80 all-time low
- OnePlus’ 2024 12R smartphone just hit the Amazon all-time low at $400 ($100 off)
- Land a Motorola razr+ 2024 foldable pre-order starting from $810 low (Reg. $1,000)
Prime Day smart TV deals
- INSIGNIA 55-inch Class F30 4K UHD Smart Fire TV $210 (Reg. $350)
- Samsung’s The Frame 4K Smart TV $898 ($400 off), plus more from $848
- TCL 50-inch Q6 QLED 4K $300 (Reg. $400)
- TCL 75-inch QM85 QLED 4K $1,500 (Reg. $1,800)
- TCL 85-inch QM85 QLED 4K $2,300 (Reg. $3,000)
- TCL 98-inch QM85 QLED 4K $4,000 (Reg. $5,000)
- Hisense 100-inch Class U7 4K UHD Google Smart TV $2,298 (Reg. $5,000)
- LG 65-inch C3 Series OLED evo 4K UHD Smart TV $1,400 (Reg. $1,700+)
- LG 2024 65-Inch Class OLED evo C4 Series Smart TV $1,797 (Reg. $2,700)
- LG 2024 77-inch Class OLED evo C4 $2,800 (Reg. $3,700)
- LG 2024 65-inch OLED evo G4 Series Smart TV $2,797 (Reg. $3,400)
- 32-inch Amazon Fire TV 2-Series HD smart TV $100 (Reg. $200)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV 4-Series 4K UHD smart TV $330 (Reg. $520)
- 55-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED Series $420 (Reg. $600)
- And even more…
Head over to our master Prime Day smart TV roundup for even more deals from Hisense, TCL, LG, Amazon, and more up to $2,000 off.
Prime Day speaker deals
- Sonos Prime Day sale now live with first deal on new Roam 2 AirPlay speaker at $143, more
- Prime Day deal drops new Wonderboom 4 Bluetooth speaker to $80 (All-time low)
- Grab Amazon’s smart Echo Pop speaker down at just $18 (Reg. $40)
- All-new 2024 Amazon Echo Spot smart speaker with display $45 (Reg. $80)
Prime Day fashion deals
- adidas Prime Day sale takes up to 65% off UltraBoosts, apparel, duffel bags, more
- Amazon Prime Day offers up to 50% off Ray-Ban, Oakley, Costa, more from $55
- Score New Balance apparel and accessories up to 50% off during Amazon Prime Day
- REI offers up to 50% off The North Face, Patagonia, Mountain Hardwear, more
- Amazon Prime Day Vineyard Vines Sale takes up to 50% off apparel from just $17 Prime shipped
- Add Timex’s eye-catching black and green Expedition Field Watch to your wardrobe at $67.50 (Amazon low)
