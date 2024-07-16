Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2024: Live stream and schedule

After a challenging weekend and a half of “scrutineering,” teams are now beginning to tighten the last bolts ahead of the official start of the Electrek Formula Sun Grand Prix 2024. The event will kick off tomorrow, July 16, at 10 am CT at NCM Motorsports Park.

FSGP is open to the public and completely free (you’ll be asked to sign a waiver at most); however, if you’re unable to attend, there are still a few ways you can follow along on the fun.

(Images from today, with lots more on Flickr)

In case you missed it! Formula Sun Grand Prix (FSGP) is an annual event that usually serves as a pre-qualifier for the biennial American Solar Challenge cross-country race when it takes place. The 2024 Electrek FSGP will take place at the National Corvette Museum Motorsports Park in Bowling Green, Kentucky, where students will go head-to-head, competing to complete as many laps as possible on nothing but solar energy. Thirty-two teams from colleges from around the globe will participate in single or multi-occupant vehicle classes.

This year, the FSGP ground crew will livestream the event’s opening as the solar vehicles take their respective places at the starting line. The stream is scheduled to begin 15 minutes before start at 9:45 am CT on YouTube.

In addition, NCM Motorsports Park hosts permanent streams of the track in both a North and South view, which are available here. This page will also include the electronic lap count and official results for each team as they come in.

Schedule

Today marks the end of the “scrutineering” phase, or a thorough inspection process that all solar car teams must pass before they can compete. This process ensures that each vehicle meets the safety and technical standards required before taking to the track.

The actual race portion spans three days: July 16 from 10 am to 6 pm and July 17-18 from 9 am to 5 pm.

FSGP serves as a pre-qualifier for students to prove that their solar vehicles have what it takes to trek a rigorous 1,500+ mile journey from Tennessee to Wyoming. The 2024 Electrek ASC will occur directly after the FSGP on July 19. We’ll have more on this as the week continues.

Route for reference only. Click to view the official detailed version.

FSGP 2024 Teams

1 – Purdue

2 – Michigan

4 – MIT

5 – Florida

6 – Berkeley

7 – Dalhousie

8 – UT Austin

9 – Iowa State

12 – Texas A&M

13 – Michigan State

16 – Stanford

17 – Illinois State

21 – Virginia Tech

22 – Illinois

24 – Waterloo

26 – British Columbia

32 – Principia

35 – Minnesota

49 – Georgia Tech

55 – Poly Montreal

79 – Florida Poly

87 – Virginia

92 – ETS

96 – Western Ontario

116 – McMaster

406 – Montana State

505 – Kennesaw State

608 – Wisconsin

614 – Ohio State

777 – UOP

786 – Western Michigan

828 – App State

Note: The Formula Sun Grand Prix is not in any way associated or affiliated with the Formula 1 companies, FORMULA 1 racing, or the FIA Formula One World Championship.