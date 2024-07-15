Nissan Ariya EV lease prices cut with up to $13,000 off MSRP, nearly the same as a Rogue

With up to $13,000 off MSRP, Nissan’s fully electric Ariya is cheaper to lease than ever. After introducing new summer discounts, the 2024 Nissan Ariya lease prices are nearly identical to the Rogue. It’s even more affordable to lease than last year’s Ariya model.

Nissan’s all-electric Ariya is already one of the most affordable EVs in the US. According to Cox Automotive data, the Ariya was the second most affordable EV in the first three months of 2024.

The Ariya sold for $35,556 on average with discounts, right behind Nissan’s first electric car, the LEAF ($27,956). At 31% off on average, the Ariya has the highest discount. With new summer savings, the Ariya just got even cheaper to lease.

Through the end of July, Nissan is offering $10,000 off in lease cash on all 2024 Ariya models. In some cases, you can score up to $13,000 off MSRP.

The offer is for a 24-month lease. Other lease offers (18 and 36-month) are limited to a $7,500 discount. According to online car research firm CarsDirect, the 2024 Nissan Ariya Engage is listed at just $169 per month, with $6,069 due upfront.

2024 Nissan Ariya Platinum+ e-4ORCE (Source: Nissan)

Nissan Ariya lease prices near a new Rogue

With the discounts and signing costs, the effective rate is $422 per month. That’s only $20 more than a Nissan Rogue despite the Ariya’s MSRP being $9,000 more.

The 2024 Ariya is even cheaper to lease than last year’s model. Nissan’s 2023 Ariya is listed at $219 for 18 months. With $4,099 due at signing, the effective cost is $447 per month.

2024 Nissan Ariya interior (Source: Nissan)

Additional savings opportunities include an extra $2,000 in select VINs (the oldest 20% of dealer inventory) through its Select Summer Bonus Cash Program. You can also score an extra $1,000 for trading in a Nissan or Infinity vehicle through its loyalty program.

Despite the 2024 Nissan Ariya’s starting price of $40,000, you can lease one for around $28,000 with new discounts this summer.

2024 Nissan Ariya trim MSRP Engage FWD $39,590 Venture + FWD $41,190 Evolve + FWD $44,190 Empower + FWD $47,690 Engage e-4ORCE $43,590 Engage + e-4ORCE $45,190 Evolve + e-4ORCE $48,190 Platinum + e-4ORCE $54,190 2024 Nissan Ariya starting price by trim (not including destination)

Nissan isn’t the only one passing on the savings this summer. Ford’s F-150 Lightning can be leased for just $1 more than a Maverick this month (you can see the offer here).

Don’t miss out on Nissan’s new summer savings. You can use our link to view deals on the Nissan Ariya in your area.