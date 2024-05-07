 Skip to main content

This company just launched red solar panels to match terracotta tiled roofs

Avatar for Michelle Lewis  | May 7 2024 - 3:40 pm PT
10 Comments
red solar panel
Photo: Sonnenkraft

Austrian solar manufacturer Sonnenkraft has debuted its new “Terracotta” solar panel that matches red-tiled roofs and is historic-building compliant.

Red solar panels

“With our new solar module ‘Terracotta,’ which is produced in Austria, we would like to make a contribution to ensuring that monument protection and sustainable energy production go hand in hand,” said Peter Prasser, managing director of St. Veit an der Glan-based Sonnenkraft. “The terracotta module is also the perfect solution for design-savvy customers with red tiled roofs and contributes to local added value.”

The 400W double-glass solar panels have red frames, and have general building approval from the German Institute for Building Technology (DIBt). They feature TopCon solar cells and have a power conversion efficiency of 20.02%. (Solar panel efficiency – how much sunlight a panel converts to electricity – typically ranges from 15-23%.)

Electrek’s Take

Solar panels are typically blue polycristalline or black monocrystalline, so panels made of “colored encapsulation material [that] achieves a homogeneous red effect,” as Sonnenkraft puts it, is something I’ve not seen before. (Let me know in the comments below if you have.) In 2016, Tesla said it was going to develop red Tuscan Glass Tiles, but it never did. If these Sonnenkraft tiles had lame power conversion efficiency, then it wouldn’t be a story – but they don’t.

These panels open up a new set of possibilities for listed buildings in Austria and beyond. There’s nothing wrong with wanting renewables that are aesthetically pleasing.

I have a brown metal roof. If there were solar panels that had the same efficiency and cost as the panels I have now that matched my roof, I would have gladly chosen them.

Read more: Nevada put big battery energy storage where a coal plant used to be

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

News

Author

Avatar for Michelle Lewis Michelle Lewis

Michelle Lewis is a writer and editor on Electrek and an editor on DroneDJ, 9to5Mac, and 9to5Google. She lives in White River Junction, Vermont. She has previously worked for Fast Company, the Guardian, News Deeply, Time, and others. Message Michelle on Twitter or at michelle@9to5mac.com. Check out her personal blog.

Michelle Lewis's favorite gear

MacBook Air

MacBook Air

Light, durable, quick: I'll never go back.

NordVPN

NordVPN

Because I don't want to wait for the best of British TV.

Manage push notifications

notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing
notification icon
We would like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.
notification icon
Please wait...processing