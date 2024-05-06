Daily EV Recap: Tesla Consolidates Leadership

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

UPDATE: FreeWire hasn’t closed its HQ just yet

Elon Musk’s no.2 at Tesla goes back to China as the CEO isolates himself at the top

Tesla (TSLA) launches another round of layoffs

Lilium (LILM) receives firm order from UrbanLink to put 20 eVTOL jets into service in Florida

In 2023, investment in clean energy manufacturing shot up 70% from 2022

