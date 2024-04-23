GreenPower just launched this versatile electric utility truck

Photo: GreenPower

GreenPower (Nasdaq: GP) today announced the launch of its customizable EV Star Utility Truck, an electric all-purpose utility truck.

The EV Star Utility Truck is upfitted by GP Truck Body, a GreenPower subsidiary, on the GreenPower EV Star Cab & Chassis. The electric utility truck is GP Truck Body’s 10th truck body upfit.

It has a 118 kWh battery, a range of up to 150 miles, and a typical payload capacity of 5,500 pounds that can increase up to 6,000 pounds.

It can DC fast charge at 60 kW in around two hours and has a wireless DC fast charging option. At Level 2, up to 19.2 kW AC, it can charge in around eight hours.

GreenPower’s EV Star Utility Truck can be customized to meet the needs of various vocational applications and utility use cases, including agriculture and landscape, carpentry, construction, electrical, heating and cooling, and plumbing.

It’s equipped with optional power sources, providing accessible power through built-in plugs to accommodate mobile tool charging. Drill need charging? Plug it in on the truck and continue to your next job.

The front box of the EV Star Utility Truck has an optional full pass-through capacity, allowing for oversized tools and supplies. It offers tailored contractor body configurations, coming in a standard bed size of 16 feet, with the option to customize the length.

In addition to the EV Star Utility Truck, GP Truck Body also offers dry freight, refrigerated boxes, aluminum stakebeds, steel and aluminum flatbeds, and service bodies.

