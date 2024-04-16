Daily EV Recap: Tesla goes all in on Robotaxi

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

BYD unveils new low-cost ‘interstellar chariot’ electric SUV complete with a drone landing

Elon Musk is putting Tesla all-in on Robotaxi

Nissan steps up all-solid-state EV battery plans as pilot line construction kicks off

Tesla heads are rolling over critical projects at Gigafactory Texas

Tesla puts ‘$25,000 electric car’ codenamed NV9 on back burner despite what Elon Musk said

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!