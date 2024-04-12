Kia is paying dealers to sell EVs – that could mean deals for buyers

Photo: Kia

Kia is paying its dealers up to $1,500 in flat payments for each EV sold in April, so buyers, there may be good prices to be had.

Through April 30, the Kia April 2024 Dealer Flat Cash Program will pay dealers $1,500 for every EV6 GT sold and $1,000 for every 2023 Kia EV6 sold. The 2024 Kia EV6 models and the new EV9 are eligible for a $500 payment, and all other 2024 EVs and plug-in hybrid sales results in a $250 payment.

And lucky dealers: The payments are retroactive to the first vehicles sold this month.

But what’s in it for you? Not a rebate, because this is an incentive payout from Kia to dealers to sell more EVs. But the Dealer Flat Cash Program will be a carrot for salespeople to sell EVs over gas cars. So chances are good that you can negotiate for a lower price, because dealers will want to move their EVs off their lots this month.

CarsDirect points out that lease deals for the 2024 Kia EV6 start at $279 per month and that Kia has introduced 0% financing on select EV9 models.

Read more: Kia set to export this all-electric SUV at a price that undercuts Tesla

