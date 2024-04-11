Tesla launches new Long Range rear-wheel-drive Model Y in Europe

Tesla has launched a new trim of the Model Y in some European countries: a new Long Range rear-wheel-drive Model Y.

Last quarter, Tesla had disappointing deliveries and added 46,000 vehicles to its inventory. Some of those were already sold in transit, but overall, the automaker added over 100,000 vehicles to its inventory.

Tesla, like most other automakers, needs cheaper vehicles in order to counter the high-interest rates.

Now, the automaker has introduced a new trim of its popular Model Y to offer another cheaper option:

Introducing Model Y LR RWD



Maximum range that allows you to commute all week without charging—at an even more accessible price



Specs below

– 600 km (WLTP) when equipped with 19" Gemini Wheels

– 217 km/h top speed

– Lowest cost per kilometer in the electric SUV market (14.9…

The new Model Y Long Range Rear-Wheel-Drive is now the new second cheapest Model Y, starting at €48,990 – €4,000 more than the standard range rear-wheel-drive:

It comes with the longest range of the Model Y lineup with 600 km (373 miles) on the WLTP standard when equipped with 19″ Gemini wheels.

Tesla claims the “lowest cost per kilometer in the electric SUV market (14.9 kWh/100 km).”

The new version is available in most, but not all of Tesla’s European markets:

Austria

Czechia

Denmark

Finland

Germany

Belgium

Luxembourg

Switzerland

Spain

Portugal

Norway,

Sweden

Iceland

Italy

Greece

Poland

Slovenia

Romania

Hungary

Electrek’s Take

I love more powertrain options. There are plenty of people who don’t recall need all-wheel-drive, but they would need or prefer longer range.

This is a no-brainer and should be available in all markets in my opinion.

