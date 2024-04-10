If someone in your house drives a Tesla, you get $10k off a 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E lease

Source: Ford Motor Company

If you or someone in your household owns or leases a Tesla, you can get up to $10,000 off a new 2023 Ford Mustang Mach-E lease.

Ford recently introduced a $1,500 discount for folks who own or lease Teslas. CarsDirect reports today that the Mach-E Tesla discount can be stacked with other offers for up to $10,000 in savings.

The $1,500 Tesla discount is called the Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash and applies to all Mach-E versions. It also applies to both 2023 and 2024 Mustang Mach-Es.

If you own or lease a 2008 or newer Tesla, a trade-in isn’t required, and the offer is transferrable to household members, so it’s a pretty flexible offer. Your partner drives a Tesla, and you want a Mach-E? Voila. $1,500 discount.

If you lease a 2023 Mach-E, there’s $7,500 in lease cash, and CarsDirect says an up to $8,500 incentive can be found in coastal regions. Stack that with the Tesla offer, and you’ll achieve at least a $10,000 discount.

If you want to buy, all 2023 Mach-E trims offer 0% APR for 72 months. The Mach-E GT comes with $3,000 in bonus cash, so that’s $4,500 in savings when you stack it with the Tesla discount.

The 2024 Mustang Mach-E doesn’t have any rebates for buying or leasing, so it would just be the $1,500 Tesla owner discount.

Ford’s Tesla Competitive Conquest Bonus Cash discount is expected to end on July 8.

