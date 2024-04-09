Geely just unveiled the Panda Kart mini EV and it’s sporty cute

Image: Geely

Geely released images today of the Kart Edition of its Panda Mini EV – and this one is definitely for China’s trendy kids.

The newest and third member of Geely’s popular and boxy Panda family, after Panda Mini and Panda Knight that launched in China last year, is the four-seater Kart, and it has a sporty top tail wing that looks like, well, a go-kart. It’s certainly small, at 3150 x 1540 x 1685 mm with a 2015 mm wheelbase, but it can still fit four passengers.

Geely has ramped up the sporty-cute factor on its latest Panda to capture the youth market. It features a black paint base with purple stripey trim and purple-and-white rims. (It’s also available in white and gray.) The round headlights and choice of pink or white interior complete the Kart’s cartoonish feel.

The Panda Kart features a rear-mounted permanent magnet synchronous 30 kW motor and 81.1 lb-ft of torque. Geely hasn’t revealed the battery specs or the range yet, but it supports normal and sport driving modes and is capable of 22kW DC fast charging and 3.3kW AC slow charging.

The interior has plenty to excite young drivers, with an 8-inch central control screen and a 9.2-inch LCD instrument panel. The central control screen supports wireless connection, voice control, navigation, and multimedia entertainment. The car can be remotely opened and locked remotely via a smartphone, and that goes for temperature control, too. The knob between the seats is the shift mechanism.

It may be slightly kooky, but it still sports sensible features such as uphill assist, reversing image with track line, reversing radar, electric power steering, anti-lock brakes, and EBD.

There’s no price on the Panda Mini Go Kart Edition yet, but it will be affordable: The Panda Mini is 39,900 yuan ($5,500), and the Panda Knight is 53,900 yuan ($7,410).

Read more: Fiat unveils 5 new boxy ‘Panda-inspired’ concept cars

To limit power outages and make your home more resilient, consider going solar with a battery storage system. In order to find a trusted, reliable solar installer near you that offers competitive pricing, check out EnergySage, a free service that makes it easy for you to go solar. They have hundreds of pre-vetted solar installers competing for your business, ensuring you get high quality solutions and save 20-30% compared to going it alone. Plus, it’s free to use and you won’t get sales calls until you select an installer and you share your phone number with them.

Your personalized solar quotes are easy to compare online and you’ll get access to unbiased Energy Advisers to help you every step of the way. Get started here. – ad*