StoreDot’s EV battery cells achieve 2,000+ consecutive XFC cycles

Photo: StoreDot

EV battery maker StoreDot says its silicon-dominant battery cells are the world’s first to achieve more than 2,000 consecutive extreme fast charging (XFC) cycles.

StoreDot says its battery cells maintained over 80% of their initial capacity, meaning EV drivers can fast charge their cars in minutes daily without worrying about battery health.

Battery cells capable of withstanding 2,000 cycles while meeting the 80% capacity retention benchmark is a considerable industry milestone, with the results surpassing current and upcoming EV durability regulations.

In March 2022, StoreDot announced it had achieved 1,250 cycles with smaller cells. Since then, the company has scaled up and tested its technology with over 15 EV automakers using an EV cell capacity of 30Ah, which has now exceeded 2,000 XFC cycles.

The Israeli company says that “these results, showing high energy density, are from cells achieving at least 330Wh/kg and 860Wh/L at stack level. The cells were charged consecutively from 10% to 80% in 10 minutes, demonstrating a charge rate of 4.2C, while discharged at a rate of 1C.”

Yaron Fein, StoreDot executive vice president of R&D, said, “This milestone achievement validates the exceptional long-term performance and reliability of our silicon-dominant XFC batteries as we rapidly progress toward commercialization.”

StoreDot, whose strategic investors include Daimler, Volvo Cars, Polestar, Mercedes-Benz, and VinFast, says it’s on track with production-readiness this year of XFC cells that can deliver 100 miles charged in five minutes. The company aims to deliver 100 miles charged in four minutes in 2026 and 100 miles charged in three minutes by 2028.

