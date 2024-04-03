Meet DAL-e: Hyundai’s new electric robot that can deliver 16 cups of coffee

If you see an electric robot roaming around the office, don’t be alarmed. It could just be DAL-e, Hyundai’s new electric delivery robot that can easily carry around 16 cups of coffee.

Hyundai and Kia unveiled the new DAL-e electric robot, which can carry up to 22 lbs (10 kg) around offices, malls, hotels, airports, etc.

The self-driving delivery robot was first launched in December 2022 to improve Kia’s hotel delivery robot. Designed to carry goods around tight indoor spaces, Hyundai says the machine has been “greatly enhanced” for faster and easier delivery.

Hyundai added new sensors while adjusting the center of gravity to improve the electric robot’s drive stability.

The electric robot looks like a modern-day version of Disney’s WALL-E. With a square pillar and rounded corners, Hyundai designed DAL-e with a “sophisticated and luxurious feel.”

Powered by four Plug and Drive Modules (PnD), DAL-e can reach up to 2.7 mph (4.32 km/h), about walking speed. The tech, first unveiled at CES2022, enables free movement to avoid bumping into things (or people) in crowded places.

Hyundai and Kia’s DAL-e electric delivery robot (Source: Hyundai)

Hyundai reveals DAL-e electric delivery robot

At a smaller size than most hotel delivery robots, DAL-E can easily maneuver through narrow aisles. With expanded storage, the new EV robot can load up to 22 lbs (10 kg) with enough room for up to 16 cups of coffee.

It also includes new interior lighting. When the robot arrives for delivery, the door will open, and the storage tray will come out.

Perhaps its coolest feature is the ability to deliver on all building levels. Using the building’s elevator and door control system, DAL-e can navigate different levels.

Hyundai and Kia’s DAL-e electric delivery robot (Source: Hyundai)

Upon arrival, DAL-e uses facial recognition to verify the delivery, automatically opening the door.

Hyundai and Kia Robotics Lab applied AI facial recognition tech, which has received official certification from the Korea Internet & Security Agency with 99.9% accuracy.

The upgraded DAL-e electric robot features an 11.6″ display screen to communicate information. It will show where it’s headed, operation status, and more to those passing by.

DAL-e electric delivery robot (Source: Hyundai Motor Group)

Hyundai and Kia will begin rolling out DAL-e for the first in the second quarter at Aegis Asset Management’s Factorial building in Seoul. Last May, the two signed an agreement to commercialize robot-friendly buildings.

“In the future, it will be used in various spaces such as offices and shopping malls,” Dong-Jin Hyun, Executive Director of Hyundai Motor Company and Kia Robotics Lab, explained.

Hyundai’s new electric DAL-e delivery robot could be coming to a mall or office building near you as it looks to expand the program.

What do you guys think? Would you trust DAL-e to deliver your coffee? Let us know in the comments.