Tesla announces production of its 6 millionth electric vehicle

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 29 2024 - 12:36 pm PT
Tesla has announced that it produced its 6 millionth electric vehicle – a big milestone amid a major slow down in its growth rate.

While BYD has recently surpassed Tesla in terms of new BEV production capacity, Tesla is still the kind in terms of overall BEV deployment.

Today, the automaker announced that it produced its 6 millionth electric car:

It comes just over 6 months after the company announced its 5 millionth vehicle produced in September 2023.

Before that, Tesla announced its 4 millionth vehicle produced in early March 2023. It means that Tesla hasn’t really accelerated its production rate over the last year.

That’s despite Tesla claiming that its installed production capacity has greatly increased over the last year:

But the installed production capacity is not always fully utilized on top of Tesla having some demand issues now.

Electrek’s Take

Congrats. That’s quite an accomplishment.

However, it does show that Tesla’s production rate haven’t changed much in the last year despite the automaker increasing the capacity at Gigafactory Shanghai, Gigafactory Berlin, and adding Cybertruck production at Gigafactory Texas.

At this point, it’s clear that Tesla is not just adjusting prices to match demand, but it is also throtling production capacity.

As we preivously reported, it is expected that Tesla could see its growth completely wiped out in Q1 2024.

