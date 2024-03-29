Podcast: Tesla tries to make FSD mainstream, Polestar 4, Fisker is done, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla trying to make FSD mainstream, Polestar 4’s US launch, Fisker being on its last leg, and more.
- Tesla (TSLA) delivery estimates are all over the place
- Elon Musk mandates Tesla to install and demo Full Self-Driving Beta for every new delivery
- Tesla is ‘no longer compute constrained’, running out of excuses for self-driving
- Tesla starts using ‘Supervised Full Self-Driving’ language
- Tesla Cybertruck ramp is impressive, but it comes at a cost
- GM in talks with CATL to license cheaper LFP EV battery tech and joint North American plant
- Polestar 4 electric SUV unveiled in the US as Tesla Model Y rival, prices start at $56,300
- Ford Explorer EV launches with more range and refinement
- Ford drastically cuts workforce at F-150 Lightning EV plant amid ‘much slower’ demand
- Fisker slashes MSRPs of Ocean trims by tens of thousands as it fights to stay in business
