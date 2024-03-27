Just in: The 2025 VW ID.7 electric sedan is coming to the US in two trims

Photo: Volkswagen of America

The first all-electric VW ID.7, Volkswagen’s “flagship model,” will be offered in two trims in the US – here are the details.

The US VW ID.7

The VW ID.7 electric near-luxury sedan will be offered in Pro S and Pro S Plus trims. Both will be available in RWD or 4MOTION AWD configuration.

The ID.7 is the sixth and largest member of VW’s ID family, including ID.3, ID.4, ID.5, ID.6, and ID.Buzz electric van.

The North American market ID.7 will be made in Volkswagen’s Emden, Germany, factory, so I can’t see it qualifying for the $7,500 Inflation Reduction Act tax credit, the way the ID.4 does, which is built in Chattanooga, Tennessee.

(VW opened pre-orders of the ID.7 in Europe in August 2023 and pricing started at around $62k, with 285 miles of range and 435 miles of range for the Pro S.)

Rear-wheel drive ID.7 models will have an 82 kWh battery, 282 horsepower, and 402 pound-feet of torque. All-wheel-drive models will have a maximum horsepower of 335. VW will announce range and pricing closer to the US launch in Q3.

ID.7 models come equipped with 19-inch wheels, front and rear illuminated logos, and power-folding side mirrors. They’ve also got five-door keyless access with proximity unlocking and a power tailgate with easy open/close.

Volkswagen’s IQ.DRIVE advanced driver assistance technology is standard and features hands-on semi-automated capability, including driver-initiated lane changes. In addition, all ID.7 models feature Park Distance Control, Park Assist Plus with Memory Parking, and Area View.

Pro S Plus models ride on 20-inch wheels and feature DCC adaptive damping and dynamic steering. They’ll feature Climatronic seats with a new automatic heating and ventilation function and an upgraded massage function. The Pro S Plus also comes with a 700-watt harman/kardon sound system with 14 speakers, including a front center speaker and a trunk-mounted subwoofer.

Exterior color choices on offer will be Mythos Black, Glacier White, Moonstone Grey, Aquamarine Blue, and Kings Red.

ID.7 interior features

The ID.7 comes with a 15-inch infotainment display and augmented reality head-up display. The inside is illuminated, and there’s a panoramic glass roof with electrochromic tinting.

It also has a heated steering wheel, 12-way adjustable heated front seats with massage and memory, smart air vents, and three-zone automatic climate control. (My ID.4 AWD Pro S has these features, which I love. Especially the heated seats and steering wheel.)

Two interior color choices are available: Galaxy, which features black seats with white stitching and a dark interior palette, and Lunar, which features gray seats with contrast stitching and a light interior palette.

