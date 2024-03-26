 Skip to main content

Tesla is in talks to build electric trucks or vans in Italy, report says

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 26 2024 - 6:45 am PT
12 Comments

Tesla is reportedly in talks with the Italian government to build electric trucks or vans in the country, according to local media.

Last month, Adolfo Urso, Italy’s Minister for Business and Made in Italy, said that the government was in talks with Tesla for the automaker to build a factory in the country.

Now, a new report from Italy’s Il Sole 24 Ore claims that the government has continued talks with Tesla in recent weeks and it would be for a factory to produce ‘electric trucks and/or vans’:

According to some industrial sources, the Ministry of Business and Made in Italy (Mimit) in recent weeks has actually deepened the dialogue with a possible new automotive manufacturer, but the news is that the most serious contacts would be with Elon Musk’s Tesla for a possible production of electric trucks and/or vans, a line partly still in planning, and therefore not of cars.

It’s unclear what they mean by “electric trucks”. Tesla has the Cybertruck produced in Texas and the Tesla Semi produced in Nevada.

Musk recently said that Tesla could produce the Tesla Semi in Europe at Gigafactory Berlin.

Tesla doesn’t produce any vans, but the automaker has long been rumored to be working on a van-like electric people-mover specifically for The Boring Company.

Electrek’s Take

I don’t know how serious these talks are with Italy. Sometimes, governments will be quick to announce any contact with Tesla as a way to signal industries that they are open for business.

In this case, Italy is an active negotiations with Stellenatis to boost local production in Italy as well as with other automakers.

It could all just be part of negotiation tactics, or Tesla could seriously consider a production facility in Italy. I don’t know.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger