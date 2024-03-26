Daily EV Recap: Possible Tesla vans

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Tesla comes back to Facebook, sending cash into Zuck’s pocket

Stellantis announces mass layoffs in US and Europe

China files lawsuit with World Trade Organization against US, citing ‘discriminatory policies’ for EVs in the IRA

Tesla is in talks to build electric trucks or vans in Italy, report says

Renault aims to be first European carmaker to recycle batteries on mass scale

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!