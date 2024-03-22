Podcast: Tesla slows production, Audi Q6 e-tron, GM Ultium turns a corner, and more

On the Electrek Podcast, we discuss the most popular news in the world of sustainable transport and energy. In this week’s episode, we discuss Tesla slowing down production, Audi Q6 e-tron unveiling, GM Ultium turning a corner, and more.
The show is live every Friday at 4 p.m. ET on Electrek’s YouTube channel.
As a reminder, we’ll have an accompanying post, like this one, on the site with an embedded link to the live stream. Head to the YouTube channel to get your questions and comments in.
After the show ends at around 5 p.m. ET, the video will be archived on YouTube and the audio on all your favorite podcast apps:
Here are a few of the articles that we will discuss during the podcast:
- Tesla (TSLA) stock drops on report it is reducing EV output at Giga Shanghai
- Tesla produces enough battery cells for 1,000 Cybertrucks a week
- Tesla Cybertruck resale market loses all momentum
- Tesla Cybertruck is wireless inductive charging-ready
- Tesla Roadster won’t really be a car, says Elon Musk
- First non-Tesla branded V4 Superchargers are being deployed
- Rivian gains access to Tesla’s Supercharger network, free adapter coming
- Audi unveils Q6 e-tron: a new standard for next-gen premium EVs
- Ford plans affordable small electric pickup and SUV, starting around $25,000
- GM believes ‘production hell’ is behind it with plans to build 20X more Ultium EVs in 2024
- Fisker (FSR) stock falls after failing to make an interest payment, pauses EV production
- Aptera CEOs discuss IPO plans, solar EV production, 3-wheel variants, and a possible 4-wheel model
