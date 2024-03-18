Tesla Roadster won’t really be a car, says Elon Musk

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has made new comments about the upcoming next-gen roadster and went as far as saying that it’s “not even really a car.”

Last month, Musk gave a rare update about the next-gen Tesla Roadster.

The prototype for the next-generation was first unveiled in 2017 and it was supposed to come to production in 2020, but it was delayed every year since then.

In his update, the CEO said that a new prototype should be unveiled at the end of this year, and Tesla plans to bring the vehicle to production in 2025.

Musk also doubled down on the plan to make it a partnership with SpaceX as he previously said that the vehicle would be equipped with cold air thrusters to make it faster.

He added that the new Roadster is going to accelerate from 0 to 60 mph in less than a second – making it the quickest vehicle in the world.

Now, Musk made new comments about the new Tesla Roadster during an interview with Don Lemon released today:

The CEO reiterated that the new Roadster will be a collaboration between SpaceX and Tesla. “You can expect some rocketry stuff there,” said Musk.

When Lemon asked if it’s going to be a flying car, Musk answered, “maybe” and then added:

It’s going to have some rocket technology in it. I think the only way to do something cooler than Cybertruck is to combine Tesla and SpaceX technology to create something that’s not even really a car. [..] Something that’s never existed before.

Lemon mentioned that he is getting “Jetson vibes,” a reference to a 1960s TV show about a family living in a future with flying cars, and Musk reposted in agreement.

The Tesla CEO reiterated his previous comment that it will do 0-60 mph “under 1 second”.

Lemon asked if the new Tesla Roadster will have wings and Musk responded: “it does not have big wings.”

When asked if it will have a steering wheel, Musk responded:

“Not exactly. It will have a drive-by-wire yoke, essentially. Like an aircraft or like how modern jets are controlled.”

Tesla has introduced steer-by-wire technology in the Cybertruck and it does have a steering wheel option in a “yoke” shape in Model S and Model X.