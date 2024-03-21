 Skip to main content

Tesla expands referral program rewards with free premium connectivity

Avatar for Fred Lambert  | Mar 21 2024 - 7:04 am PT
1 Comment
Tesla referral program

Tesla has expanded its owner’s referral program rewards with the addition of free premium connectivity.

The automaker has been stacking up incentives at the end of the quarter.

Tesla completely revamped its owner’s referral program last year.

Owners who refer new buyers now accumulate “credits”, which can be redeemed for a bunch of prizes, like accessories, free Supercharging miles, or raffle entries.

New buyers using a referral code only received 3 months of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capability package.

Today, Tesla updated its referral program to add a new award to be buyers: 1 year of premium connectivity:

All Tesla vehicles come with internet connectivity, but in order to support the cost, Tesla charges for a “premium connectivity” package to access some of the features that are heavier on data:

Connectivity PackagesStandardPremium
Navigation
Live Traffic Visualization
Sentry Mode – View Live Camera
Satellite-View Maps
Video Streaming**
Caraoke*
Music Streaming**
Internet Browser*

At $10 per month, it’s not too expensive. A year free is worth $120, which is not a huge incentive to add to cars that sell for more than $40,000.

However, it’s also an investment for Tesla as if you get owners used to the premium connectivity features, they might want to keep them after the first year is done.

This new buying incentive is stacking up on a bunch of new incentives that Tesla implemented to boost sales by the end of the quarter, like a warning of a price increase on April 1st, up to 10,000 free Supercharging miles, and more.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Tesla

Tesla

Tesla is a transportation and energy company. It…

Author

Avatar for Fred Lambert Fred Lambert

Fred is the Editor in Chief and Main Writer at Electrek.

You can send tips on Twitter (DMs open) or via email: fred@9to5mac.com

Through Zalkon.com, you can check out Fred’s portfolio and get monthly green stock investment ideas.

Fred Lambert's favorite gear

Zalkon Green Stock Ideas

Get interesting investment ideas by Fred Lambert

ChargePoint Home charger

ChargePoint Home WiFi Enabled Electric Vehicle (EV) Charger