Tesla expands referral program rewards with free premium connectivity

Tesla has expanded its owner’s referral program rewards with the addition of free premium connectivity.

The automaker has been stacking up incentives at the end of the quarter.

Tesla completely revamped its owner’s referral program last year.

Owners who refer new buyers now accumulate “credits”, which can be redeemed for a bunch of prizes, like accessories, free Supercharging miles, or raffle entries.

New buyers using a referral code only received 3 months of Full Self-Driving (FSD) Capability package.

Today, Tesla updated its referral program to add a new award to be buyers: 1 year of premium connectivity:

All Tesla vehicles come with internet connectivity, but in order to support the cost, Tesla charges for a “premium connectivity” package to access some of the features that are heavier on data:

Connectivity Packages Standard Premium Navigation ✔ ✔ Live Traffic Visualization ✔ Sentry Mode – View Live Camera ✔ Satellite-View Maps ✔ Video Streaming** ✔ Caraoke* ✔ Music Streaming** ✔ Internet Browser* ✔

At $10 per month, it’s not too expensive. A year free is worth $120, which is not a huge incentive to add to cars that sell for more than $40,000.

However, it’s also an investment for Tesla as if you get owners used to the premium connectivity features, they might want to keep them after the first year is done.

This new buying incentive is stacking up on a bunch of new incentives that Tesla implemented to boost sales by the end of the quarter, like a warning of a price increase on April 1st, up to 10,000 free Supercharging miles, and more.