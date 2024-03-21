Daily EV Recap: Tesla Hackers win $200K & Model 3

Listen to a recap of the top stories of the day from Electrek. Quick Charge is now available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, TuneIn and our RSS feed for Overcast and other podcast players.

New episodes of Quick Charge are recorded Monday through Thursday and again on Saturday. Subscribe to our podcast in Apple Podcast or your favorite podcast player to guarantee new episodes are delivered as soon as they’re available.

Stories we discuss in this episode (with links):

Tesla hackers win $200k and Model 3 for finding new vulnerability

Harley-Davidson’s LiveWire launches first electric cruiser motorcycle, S2 Mulholland

Pennsylvania’s largest solar farm will replace its largest coal plant

BYD expands reach in Europe with best-selling Atto 3, Seal EV launching in Greece

Hop on the magic bus: VW debuts souped-up AWD ID. Buzz GTX with 335 hp

Listen & Subscribe:

Share your thoughts!

Drop us a line at tips@electrek.co. You can also rate us in Apple Podcasts or recommend us in Overcast to help more people discover the show!