This legacy school bus maker just delivered its 1,000th electric school bus

Thomas Built Buses, founded in 1916, has delivered its 1,000th electric school bus to a school system in Georgia.

High Point, NC-based Thomas Built Buses is a Daimler Truck North America subsidiary. The company announced today that it’s delivered its 1,000th Saf-T-Liner C2 Jouley electric school bus to Meriwether County School System, Georgia, as part of a larger order.

The Saf-T-Liner C2 has 244 kWh standard battery capacity and 295 peak horsepower. It features over-the-air battery management software updates and has bilateral V2G capability. It can charge in two to three hours on a DC fast charger and has a range of up to 150 miles. Thomas Built Buses says the 81-passenger electric bus is ideal for “in-town routes.”

The Jouley school buses are Meriweather Schools’ first electric buses, and they’ll replace some of its current fleet of 46 diesel school buses.

Meriweather Schools, which is southwest of Atlanta and has 2,400 pre-K to 12th grade enrolled students, got eight Jouley electric school buses in total. All were fully funded by the Environmental Protection Agency’s (EPA) Clean School Bus grant program, and the district has applied for four more through the same program.

“We applaud Meriwether County for being leaders in the introduction of electric school buses into the state of Georgia and couldn’t be happier to have the 1,000th Jouley play a role in a cleaner future for their students,” said Kevin Bangston, president and CEO of Thomas Built Buses.

You can get a closer look at the Saf-T-Liner Jouley C2 in the video here:

