After shock reveal of R3, Rivian is going big again with next EV

Upstart electric vehicle brand Rivian is extending its reach into the commercial vehicle market, entering into a new partnership with JBPCO.

Rivian will provide a modified version of its Commercial Van chassis, complete with the company’s 100 kWh LFP battery and that company’s software stack, including the Rivian “dashboard” and Rivian-developed safety features like automatic emergency braking and a 360-degree camera system.

The Rivian fleet chassis will underpin an all-electric version of a Morgan C250 step-van announced in March 2023 (the C250e) that’s effectively a Morgan Olson-bodied RHD Rivian designed specifically for Canada Post.

Mogan Olson C250 van body

Some changes were needed to accommodate a right-hand drive postal configuration; via JBCPO.

The partnership with JBCPO began with a visit to Rivian’s manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, where John Poindexter and other leaders from JBPCO were impressed by what they saw.

“This announcement is really the culmination and potentially the first step of a very strong partnership,” Tom Solomon, Rivian’s senior director of B2B business development, told FleetOwner. “This represents the foundation.”

First of many

RHD for Canada Post; via Fleet Owner.

The Canada Post deal is the first high-profile supply deal for Rivian since the company ended its exclusive supplier Agreement with Amazon late last year. That deal, inked in 2019, gave Amazon exclusive access to Rivian Commercial Vans for four years, with the goal of (eventually) putting 100,000 of the electric work vans on the road.

Joe Thompson, Morgan Olson’s COO, says the Rivian platform could be used with other bodies in the future. Applications that would suit an electric Morgan Olson body could include grocery delivery services, contractor vans, and other Class 2B applications with a GVWR between 8,510 and 10,000 lbs.

Canada Post plans to have its entire fleet electrified by 2040.

Electrek’s Take

While it’s not immediately obvious what advantage a Morgan Olson body might have over Rivian’s own streamlined shell in regards to Canada Post (or USPS, for that matter), but there’s no question that there’s a place for specialized bodies in the commercial truck space. And if those can ride on a proven, all-electric chassis? So much the better.