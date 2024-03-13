 Skip to main content

After shock reveal of R3, Rivian is going big again with next EV

Avatar for Jo Borrás  | Mar 13 2024 - 2:11 pm PT
1 Comment
Rivian extends its reach into the commercial vehicle space, enters partnership with JBPCO

Upstart electric vehicle brand Rivian is extending its reach into the commercial vehicle market, entering into a new partnership with JBPCO.

Rivian will provide a modified version of its Commercial Van chassis, complete with the company’s 100 kWh LFP battery and that company’s software stack, including the Rivian “dashboard” and Rivian-developed safety features like automatic emergency braking and a 360-degree camera system.

The Rivian fleet chassis will underpin an all-electric version of a Morgan C250 step-van announced in March 2023 (the C250e) that’s effectively a Morgan Olson-bodied RHD Rivian designed specifically for Canada Post.

Mogan Olson C250 van body

Some changes were needed to accommodate a right-hand drive postal configuration; via JBCPO.

The partnership with JBCPO began with a visit to Rivian’s manufacturing facility in Normal, Illinois, where John Poindexter and other leaders from JBPCO were impressed by what they saw.

“This announcement is really the culmination and potentially the first step of a very strong partnership,” Tom Solomon, Rivian’s senior director of B2B business development, told FleetOwner. “This represents the foundation.”

First of many

RHD for Canada Post; via Fleet Owner.

The Canada Post deal is the first high-profile supply deal for Rivian since the company ended its exclusive supplier Agreement with Amazon late last year. That deal, inked in 2019, gave Amazon exclusive access to Rivian Commercial Vans for four years, with the goal of (eventually) putting 100,000 of the electric work vans on the road.

Joe Thompson, Morgan Olson’s COO, says the Rivian platform could be used with other bodies in the future. Applications that would suit an electric Morgan Olson body could include grocery delivery services, contractor vans, and other Class 2B applications with a GVWR between 8,510 and 10,000 lbs.

Canada Post plans to have its entire fleet electrified by 2040.

Electrek’s Take

While it’s not immediately obvious what advantage a Morgan Olson body might have over Rivian’s own streamlined shell in regards to Canada Post (or USPS, for that matter), but there’s no question that there’s a place for specialized bodies in the commercial truck space. And if those can ride on a proven, all-electric chassis? So much the better.

Add Electrek to your Google News feed. 

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Stay up to date with the latest content by subscribing to Electrek on Google News. You’re reading Electrek— experts who break news about Tesla, electric vehicles, and green energy, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow Electrek on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our YouTube channel for the latest reviews.

Subscribe to Electrek on YouTube for exclusive videos and subscribe to the podcast.

Comments

Guides

Rivian

Rivian
Canada

Canada

Author

Avatar for Jo Borrás Jo Borrás

I’ve been in and around the auto industry since the 90s, and have written for a number of well-known outlets like CleanTechnica, the Truth About Cars, Popular Mechanics, and more. You can catch me on The Heavy Equipment Podcast with Mike Switzer, the AutoHub Show with Ian and Jeff, or chasing my kids around Oak Park, IL.